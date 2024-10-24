'AITA for throwing my niece a birthday party after my sister threw her a horrific one?'

Legacy didn’t have ANY fun whatsoever. Her mom had a ball pit for little kids, a small water slide, and one of those inflatable water slides for small kids… it was hell, I tell you, HELL. In the goodie bags, my sister put a whole bunch of kid stuff in there, and I promise to God I almost peed on myself from being disturbed by the fact that she had a damn Minnie and Mickey Mouse mini drawing pad in there.

And NOT ONLY DID SHE HAVE BABY STUFF IN THERE, LEGACY DIDN’T EVEN GET A GODDAMN BAG!! I mean, yeah, it had baby stuff in it, but at least let her have a f*&^in' bag. Legacy couldn’t even do anything because her mom had her taking care of her brother.