'AITA for telling my sister she deserves no sympathy for being cheated on because of how she treated our mom?'

"AITA For Telling My Sister She Doesn't Deserve Our Mom's Sympathy After Finding Out Her Fiancé Cheated?"

Inevitable_Card_9507 writes:

I (26F) have a younger sister, "Bayla" (23F), and we've had a tense relationship for the past ten years. Back when I was six and she was three, our dad (47M) cheated on our mom (47F), which destroyed the family.

My mom was working hard in med school while also trying to parent me, and my dad was the type of man who was resentful that my mom had the audacity to find a way to continue school instead of dropping out and being a wife to him.

Instead of talking to my mom, he became passive-aggressive, would try to sabotage her, and eventually started his affair with my stepmom, "Judy" (44F)—something my mom found out about after coming home and catching them in her bed.