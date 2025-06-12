'AITA for cutting off my manipulative sister after she tried to ruin my marriage?'

Wonderful_Phase7375 writes:
My older sister doesn’t like my wife. She never did. She was against our marriage from the beginning and doesn’t respect my wife or our relationship. She either ignores my wife completely or taunts her, and my wife has tolerated it this whole time.
But earlier today, my wife told me that my sister called her and asked her to divorce me because she’s “not suitable” for me. I went to my sister and asked why she would say something like that. I told her that I understand she doesn’t like my wife, and that’s fine she doesn’t have to like her. But asking her to divorce me is crossing a line.
She said my wife is controlling me and that I only married her because of my insecurities. She claimed we aren’t a good match. When I told her that both our families approve of the marriage, I asked why she still had a problem with it.
She said she’s only against it because she cares about me and believes my wife isn’t good for me. I told her that I love my wife, I trust her, and I don’t think I could find a better woman for me.
I said that if she can’t respect my wife or our marriage, then I am cutting her out of my life. I told her I was speaking for both of us, because my wife doesn’t want to tolerate her behavior anymore.
My sister got emotional. She said she’s only trying to help me and that I should listen to her. She insisted she’s not my enemy and that, as my sister, she would never try to ruin my life.
I feel bad about making the decision to remove her from my life permanently. I do love my sister, but my wife comes first, and I’m choosing to prioritize my future. So, am I the a^#%ole?
Zealousideal_Rush583 says:
NTA. Divorcing your sister is the best option.
johncate73 says:
NTA. Classic projection. SHE wants to control you, and is projecting that onto your wife. Tell sissy you will be divorcing her and keeping your wife.
alo23nso says:
You stood up for your wife and your marriage, and that takes courage. Guilt may come with tough decisions, especially with family, but you did what was necessary. Being loyal to your partner and choosing peace in your home shows strength, not selfishness.
kevinb35 says:
You're being a supportive and loyal husband. You handled a very difficult situation with honesty and strength. Feeling guilty is natural, but it doesn’t mean you did the wrong thing. Choosing to stand by your partner and protect your marriage isn’t wrong, it’s a sign of maturity and commitment.