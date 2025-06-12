'AITA for cutting off my manipulative sister after she tried to ruin my marriage?'

"AITA for ruining my relationship with my sister after she tried to destroy my marriage?"

Wonderful_Phase7375 writes:

My older sister doesn’t like my wife. She never did. She was against our marriage from the beginning and doesn’t respect my wife or our relationship. She either ignores my wife completely or taunts her, and my wife has tolerated it this whole time.

But earlier today, my wife told me that my sister called her and asked her to divorce me because she’s “not suitable” for me. I went to my sister and asked why she would say something like that. I told her that I understand she doesn’t like my wife, and that’s fine she doesn’t have to like her. But asking her to divorce me is crossing a line.