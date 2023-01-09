'My sister faked her death and is now mad at me for cutting her out of my life.'

A good prank is a lot of fun. True classics like whip cream and a feather, a bucket of water over the door, or even a real person in the scarecrow on Halloween are all good fun. Sometimes people take a prank way too far to the point where it's mean.
She writes:
I (17f) recently fell out with my sister(23) in September. We haven’t talked in about four months due to issues involving our mother, and sides were chosen on her half that I had no intention of being okay with, so I stepped away and made no contact with them.
I went on a trip to see my long-distance boyfriend for the first time since dating for seven months. I was ecstatic and so happy to finally be with him for his birthday and have some time together. On the third day of my trip, I got a call from my sister that I had declined.