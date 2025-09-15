'AITA for asking my sister to give me my money back after her husband made fun of my wife's scars?' UPDATED 2X

I told my wife that he's taking advantage of your kindness and he apologized to you because he can't afford to pay and he insulted you in front of everyone and we deserve a public apology and my wife said that she's forgiven him and doesn't want the money back and they need that money more than us.

I told her to stay away from this and let me do my thing I will ask them again and again until they pay but my wife said she doesn't want to and I shouldn't either and I should be the bigger person after BIL apologized and she's forgiven him.

Actually, I don't care if I get my money back, I am just using it to get back at him, I want to humiliate him just like he humiliated my wife in front of our families but my wife doesn't want that.

So AITA if I ask for my money and go behind my wife's back?