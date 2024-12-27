'AITA for kicking my sister out of my wedding because her toddler was annoying?'

Fast forward to the reception, and things started off fine. Lily was a little excited but mostly calm. However, as dinner was served, she started to get fussy and whiny. She wasn’t throwing a tantrum, but she was visibly bored and restless.

My sister handed her a tablet to try to calm her down, but it wasn’t working. Lily kept fussing and saying she didn’t want to sit down, and she started wandering around a bit. She was definitely distracting, and it was becoming obvious that people were noticing.

I tried to let it go for a little while, but after 20 minutes, I could tell it was starting to affect the atmosphere. People were whispering about how hard it was to hear the speeches over the background noise, and I started to feel a little embarrassed.