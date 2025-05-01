'AITA for not giving my sister my wedding dress after she got pregnant?'

"AITA for refusing to give my sister my wedding dress after she got pregnant?"

stellaaluz writes:

So I (28F) was engaged to this guy, let’s call him Matt (30M). We were together for 4 years, engaged for 1, wedding was supposed to be this past February. Everything was planned. Venue booked, dress fitted, invites sent.

It was my literal dream wedding. I even had this custom lace dress that I saved up for forever. It wasn’t even insanely expensive or designer or anything, just really special to me. I cried when I tried it on. Whatever.

Cut to about 3 weeks before the wedding. My younger sister (22F) calls me sobbing. Says she has to tell me something. I’m thinking, like, okay maybe she’s pregnant or she crashed my car or whatever. But no. It’s worse.