'AITA for not giving my sister my wedding dress after she got pregnant?'

stellaaluz writes:
So I (28F) was engaged to this guy, let’s call him Matt (30M). We were together for 4 years, engaged for 1, wedding was supposed to be this past February. Everything was planned. Venue booked, dress fitted, invites sent.
It was my literal dream wedding. I even had this custom lace dress that I saved up for forever. It wasn’t even insanely expensive or designer or anything, just really special to me. I cried when I tried it on. Whatever.
Cut to about 3 weeks before the wedding. My younger sister (22F) calls me sobbing. Says she has to tell me something. I’m thinking, like, okay maybe she’s pregnant or she crashed my car or whatever. But no. It’s worse.
She tells me she’s pregnant. By Matt. Apparently, they “only hooked up once” (as if that makes it better), and it was during his bachelor party weekend. She had gone out with some of his friends too since she was in town.
I guess they were all drinking and it happened, and then she found out she was pregnant a month later and “didn’t know how to tell me.” The only reason she told me at all was because Matt had started ghosting her too, and she got scared he was going to deny it or something.
I didn’t even scream. I just hung up and blocked both of them. Canceled the wedding. Lost a ton of money on nonrefundable s%#t. Spent like a month crying on my couch in my ugly pajamas. You know. As one does.
Anyway. Fast forward to now. My sister is keeping the baby (don’t even get me started) and has somehow gotten back in touch with Matt. They’re apparently “trying to make it work for the baby,” which is honestly so disgusting I don’t even have words.
The part that makes this AITA-worthy is that she reached out last week asking if she could have my wedding dress. HER LOGIC?? “It’s just sitting in your closet collecting dust, and it’s kind of like we’re keeping it in the family, right?”
I literally almost vomited. I told her no. In fact, I told her to never contact me again. She said I was being dramatic and petty and “letting a man come between sisters.” Like SHE’S NOT THE ONE WHO OPENED HER LEGS FOR MY FIANCÉ???
My mom called crying, saying I should forgive her and that she’s young and made a mistake and the baby deserves a beautiful wedding for its parents. I told her I didn’t give a single s&#t if they got married at a bus stop in Crocs. Now my whole family is acting like I’m being bitter and vindictive. But I’m sorry, am I supposed to just hand over my literal wedding dress to the sister who blew up my life? AITA?
bruna_flv says:
Imagine burning someone’s entire life down, then asking to borrow the lighter. That’s what this is. NTA. But I hope you told her to lose your number, your address, and any delusions she had about that dress.
Financial-Parfait181 says:
Dump the whole family.
BidSpecialist8249 says:
Hmmm. “Bitter and vindictive” is way better than “homicidal”. Sister doesn’t deserve squat and the baby is clueless and has no need for a beautiful wedding.
Common_Tiger1526 says:
NTA I think she kept quite enough "in the family" already.