'AITA for telling my sister I don't care if her weird husband doesn't approve of me?'

The weekend before last, she made small talk for a while before saying, “Hmm, Shawn doesn’t look like he’s having a good time. I don’t think he likes the food very much. I can’t really blame him, we don’t usually eat at low-class restaurants like yours.”

Her comments always pissed me off, but this one really pushed me. My mom works really hard to make delicious food for these parties. She’s a chef at Olive Garden. I guess my mom could tell I was getting upset, so she pulled me aside and told me not to say anything to Lilia, that it wasn’t a big deal, stuff like that. I respected her wishes, even though I really wanted to stand up for her.