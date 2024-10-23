'AITA for telling my sister I don't care if her weird husband doesn't approve of me?'

ThrowRAmysistersucks writes:
I (26f) live in a small town with a LOT of family. Aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents—basically everyone related to me lives here. My sister “Lilia” (28f) married her husband “Shawn” (31m) last year. I don’t know him very well, but I don’t have a problem with him either.
Every other weekend, my mom hosts a party-type thing for the whole family. There’s food, decorations, music, etc. Everyone has a blast. A few months ago, my sister started acting kind of strange at these parties. Her husband isn’t a very social person from what I can tell. He usually stands off to the side, sometimes without food.
Lilia started making comments (usually to our immediate family, but sometimes to anyone who’ll listen) about how “Shawn thinks the decorations look tacky” or “Shawn thinks the music is too loud.” At first, it was basically harmless, but the comments got worse and worse. She started saying things like that outside of family parties, too.
The weekend before last, she made small talk for a while before saying, “Hmm, Shawn doesn’t look like he’s having a good time. I don’t think he likes the food very much. I can’t really blame him, we don’t usually eat at low-class restaurants like yours.”
Her comments always pissed me off, but this one really pushed me. My mom works really hard to make delicious food for these parties. She’s a chef at Olive Garden. I guess my mom could tell I was getting upset, so she pulled me aside and told me not to say anything to Lilia, that it wasn’t a big deal, stuff like that. I respected her wishes, even though I really wanted to stand up for her.
Last week, Lilia called and said Shawn’s best friend is getting married. I’m a wedding planner, and she wants me to plan the wedding. I said sure. This weekend, Shawn’s best friend and his fiancée had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party. Lilia is a bridesmaid. She invited me to come along so I could meet the bride and groom, and probably officially become their wedding planner.
When I arrived at the club, Lilia immediately grabbed my wrist and pulled me to the bathroom. She said, “Shawn isn’t happy. No one will take you seriously as a wedding planner if you dress like a slut. You embarrassed him, and now [the groom] will blame him for recommending a sh$%ty planner!”
I had enough of her at that point. It felt like she was just using Shawn as an excuse to voice her own opinions. I said, “If Shawn thinks I’m a sh%#ty wedding planner for dressing normally for a damn club, he can get [the groom] a new wedding planner.” I walked out and went home. AITAH?
Psychological-Bar-51 says:
Is Shawn a telepath? Or a very talented ventriloquist who talks about himself in the third person through your sister. NTA always stand up for yourself and your family.
Astyryx says:
I don't think they should triangulate, I think they should go get Shawn and being him into the conversation. Then they can see how the dynamic works. Is sister upset because she's been caught in lies? Is she bewildered because he's denying he ever said anything? I hope someone does some testing before just dumping her. Sister may be a pathological liar, or she may be deep in mental abuse.
HauntingReaction6124 says:
Does your sister feel she married up when she married Shawn? Seems she is doing a lot of talking for Shawn and yet no one really heard this guy say anything. Makes me wonder if sis feels ashamed of her family.
trolleydip says:
Shawn is just quiet in a corner. That is his behavior. Your sister is oversharing, or maybe even using Shawn as an excuse to be rude. Either way, she is a jerkface. I don't think its particularly professional to walk out on a meeting. But if you already decided that you don't want them as clients, its your right.