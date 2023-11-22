Woman refuses to abide by her sister's 'ridiculous' pregnancy rules, sister says, 'how dare you drink while I'm pregnant!'

My sister expects us to abide by her "pregnant lifestyle" during her entire pregnancy.

Nope7491947 writes:

My sister, Lisa (25F), announced her pregnancy in June, and she has been quite challenging to deal with ever since. Much of her behavior can be attributed to hormonal changes, and she does apologize when she calms down. However, what really bothers me is her expectation that everyone in the family should abstain from things she can't eat or drink.

This is particularly hard on our parents, as Lisa lives just two houses down from them, making it impossible for them to escape this rule. It's especially tough on our dad, whose hobby and passion involve wine.