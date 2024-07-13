When woman's infidelity is uncovered, sister struggles between silence and family loyalty. AITA?

The door was unlocked and I don’t even want to describe what I walked in on but. My sister was scrambling to find something to cover up while a random man just stared at me in shock NAKED.

I already felt the tears streaming down my face as I turned around and walked out the door. My sister has been calling and texting me non stop begging me to talk to her.

I don’t know who she is at this point. I thought I that our dad cheating taught her how infidelity can ruin people’s lives. I can’t support her and am disgusted with what she has done. I am crying in my car and don’t know what to do, please help me.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

