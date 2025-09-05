'AITA for flipping out on my sister for crying about her BF breaking up with her?'

OkMirror8219 writes:
My sister (22F) got dumped by her boyfriend of 2 years about two weeks ago. Normally I would feel bad because she’s my sister, but this time I really don’t. She wasn’t a good girlfriend to him at all.
He worked, cooked, and kept their place together while she spent most of her time out with her “friends.” When she was home, she would pick up a broom for a couple of minutes and act like she had been cleaning all day.
She was also cheating, with his childhood best friend who is a girl. She would lie and say she was with friends, but she was actually sneaking around. Her boyfriend only found out because the girl posted an inappropriate photo of them together that was meant to stay in her drafts. My sister came home to find her bags packed by the door. She begged him to forgive her, but of course he didn’t.
After that, she came to my apartment and has been staying here, basically crying non-stop. I would hear her sobbing in the middle of the night, sometimes at 2 or 3 AM. What makes it worse is that she doesn’t take any responsibility for what happened.
Instead, she keeps saying things like it was her “bi awakening” and that her boyfriend should have been supportive of her. One morning, she sat next to me while I was drinking tea and started crying again about how unfair life is. I finally lost my patience.
I yelled at her to SHUT THE $^#$ UP and told her she brought this on herself, that she clearly didn’t love him if she cheated, and that I don’t understand why she is even trying to win him back.
She stormed off, called me a jerk, and hasn’t talked to me in a week. Honestly, I don’t really mind the silence, but now I am wondering, AITA for snapping at her and not being there to comfort her?
Bulky_Sun2373 says:
When she started talking about stuff being "not fair", she's got a bill she wants you to pay, or buy or something. You need to set a hard date of when she is out or say hello to your new roommate!
OP responded:
I am thinking about it, I know she’s going to go to our moms place, it wasn’t her first option because my mom just bought a smaller house for her, my dad and my younger sibling, and that means my sister won’t have the best living situation.
But am honestly done with her living off my hard work so I’ll give her a week notice to get her stuff together, get a job, buy her own food, and agree to split rent or she’s getting kicked out.
memequeenz says:
NTA. I’m bi and cheating is cheating. She doesn’t get to make her bed and then be pissed when she’s forced to lie in it.
SmallwtBOI25 says:
NTA. I don't know if this is a hot take, but I think cheaters need to be called out when they try to play victim in situations THEY caused.
What do you think?