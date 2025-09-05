'AITA for flipping out on my sister for crying about her BF breaking up with her?'

After that, she came to my apartment and has been staying here, basically crying non-stop. I would hear her sobbing in the middle of the night, sometimes at 2 or 3 AM. What makes it worse is that she doesn’t take any responsibility for what happened.

Instead, she keeps saying things like it was her “bi awakening” and that her boyfriend should have been supportive of her. One morning, she sat next to me while I was drinking tea and started crying again about how unfair life is. I finally lost my patience.

I yelled at her to SHUT THE $^#$ UP and told her she brought this on herself, that she clearly didn’t love him if she cheated, and that I don’t understand why she is even trying to win him back.