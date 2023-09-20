My sister didn't correct her son's sexist language and now he's getting bullied, AITA?

She gave it to Bracken, who told us that she wasn't telling the truth. He said that kids were mocking Neville for what he said at the raffle. Bracken admitted he was telling his friends about it, who then spread it around to the 6th graders.

Some of the kids in Neville's grade were calling him creepy and weird, and they were doing it to his friends as well, who defended his comments. My sister quickly grabbed the phone from him afterward.

After she calmed down, she asked me what to do. I told her that this was on her and her fault for not correcting Neville's behavior. She said that she didn't know why he said it and argued that she "can't just take away his phone or friends" when I mentioned both as possible sources.