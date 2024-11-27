'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because she thinks my husband is inadequate?'

Warm_Mystic writes:

My wedding is coming up in a few months, and I decided not to invite my sister. This has caused a lot of drama in my family, with some members calling me petty and others saying I’m justified. Here’s the thing: my sister and I have never had a great relationship. She has a habit of making everything about her, and over the years, she’s caused a lot of hurt that I’ve just let slide for the sake of family peace.