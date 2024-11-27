'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because she thinks my husband is inadequate?'

Warm_Mystic writes:
My wedding is coming up in a few months, and I decided not to invite my sister. This has caused a lot of drama in my family, with some members calling me petty and others saying I’m justified. Here’s the thing: my sister and I have never had a great relationship. She has a habit of making everything about her, and over the years, she’s caused a lot of hurt that I’ve just let slide for the sake of family peace.
The final straw was about a year ago when I got engaged. Instead of being happy for me, she made several rude comments about my fiancé, calling him "boring" and "not good enough" for me. She even joked at a family dinner that he’d probably bail before the wedding. I brushed it off at the time, but it really stung, and my fiancé was visibly upset.
Since then, I’ve distanced myself from her. When we started planning the wedding, I realized I didn’t want that negativity on what’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life. My parents are furious and say I’m tearing the family apart, but I feel like I’m just setting boundaries for my own happiness.
Now, some family members are saying I’m being immature and should "be the bigger person" by inviting her, while others say they understand why I’m not. I’m second-guessing myself because I don’t want to ruin family relationships, but I also feel like my wedding day should be a positive and supportive environment. So, AITA for not inviting her?
Abbot_lust_the_grin says:
NTA. It’s YOUR wedding. I can’t think of any reason where you would be in the wrong! (Except for marrying her partner).
OP responded:
She’s not just "annoying" or "a little difficult." For example, she made a scene at my college graduation because my parents were giving me attention, called me crying on my birthday one year because her car broke down and no one was helping her, only to find out later she was at a party and completely fine.
It’s this constant pattern of manipulation and drama that makes me hesitant to have her there. My fiancé also supports this decision because he doesn’t want to feel disrespected on our wedding day, which I think is fair.
Rebellious_Aurora says:
NTA. It’s your wedding, not a family therapy session. If she’s been toxic, you don’t owe her an invite just because she’s your sister.
IloveStrawberry_ says:
NTA, I don't think you want the negativity that comes with her, since she doesn't say nice things about you and your fiancé, it's your wedding and you deserve to be happy all through with positive people around you.
