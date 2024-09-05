'AITA for being mad when my sister made my wedding all about her pregnancy?'

Outrageous_Gap_7690 writes:
I (F30) got married last weekend, and it was supposed to be the happiest day of my life, but drama unfolded, and now my family is split in half. I need to know if I’m the a-hole or if my reaction was justified.
My younger sister (F27), let’s call her "Lucy," has always been the golden child of the family. She’s smart, beautiful, and has always been the center of attention, whether it’s her birthdays, graduations, or other significant life events. I’ve always felt like I was living in her shadow, but I’ve never said anything because, well… she’s my sister, and I love her.
Lucy got pregnant a couple of months ago, and while I’m genuinely happy for her, I was also relieved that my wedding day could finally be about me for once. No one overshadowing me. No unexpected news. Just me, my partner, and our big day.
A week before the wedding, Lucy called me, and during what I thought was a casual sisterly chat, she drops this bombshell: "Wouldn't it be amazing if I announced my pregnancy during your reception? It would be such a surprise!" She went on to explain that all of our family would be there, and she thought it would be "such a special moment" for everyone.
I was stunned. I told her politely but firmly that I didn’t think it was a good idea. I had spent months planning this day, and I wanted it to be about my husband and me, not a pregnancy announcement. Lucy said I was overreacting and being selfish. She said it wasn’t a big deal and that “everyone would be so happy.”
I reiterated my stance—NO announcement at my wedding. I thought that was the end of it. Fast forward to the reception. Everything was going beautifully. I was having the time of my life until I noticed Lucy looking a bit… smug? That’s when she tapped her glass for attention. My stomach dropped.
In front of all our guests, she stood up and announced her pregnancy anyway. The room erupted in cheers and congratulations. I was frozen in shock. It felt like a dream. People immediately swarmed her with hugs and questions, and suddenly, my wedding was no longer about me—it was about Lucy and her baby.
I was furious. My husband could see it, my bridesmaids could see it, and honestly, anyone paying attention could see I was upset. But I didn’t want to cause a scene, so I left the reception early, crying in the bridal suite. My husband tried to console me, but I was heartbroken.
Now, here’s where things get worse. The next day, Lucy texted me saying I was “being a drama queen” and that “everyone was happy for her.” My parents are taking her side, saying I should have “just let her have her moment” and that I’m being “immature” for being upset. But a few of my cousins and friends have reached out to tell me that they thought what Lucy did was selfish and wrong.
The family is now divided. Some say I’m overreacting, while others say Lucy was out of line. So, AITAH for getting upset that my sister hijacked my wedding to announce her pregnancy?
Here are the top comments:
picnicbythesea says:
At her baby shower announced that you are pregnant even if you’re not.
Pretty865-Artwork says:
NTA. Go no contact with her and anyone on her side. She needs to learn her actions have consequences. Silence is your best response to all of them. F%#k people taking over YOUR PAID PARTY for their selfish bulls%#t.
RaymondBeaumont says:
Block the half that is mad at you. Leave the half that aren't a%#$oles. You will live a happier life.
Big_Zucchini_9800 says:
NTA the one rule on a wedding day is you do what the bride asks. You asked her not to steal your moment, she did it anyway.
What do you think?