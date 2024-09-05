'AITA for being mad when my sister made my wedding all about her pregnancy?'

In front of all our guests, she stood up and announced her pregnancy anyway. The room erupted in cheers and congratulations. I was frozen in shock. It felt like a dream. People immediately swarmed her with hugs and questions, and suddenly, my wedding was no longer about me—it was about Lucy and her baby.

I was furious. My husband could see it, my bridesmaids could see it, and honestly, anyone paying attention could see I was upset. But I didn’t want to cause a scene, so I left the reception early, crying in the bridal suite. My husband tried to console me, but I was heartbroken.