'My sister is mad that I have no reaction to her talking to my ex-girlfriend. AITA?'

I explicitly told her that I have no reaction to it because without sounding like a dick I really don’t care who she spends her time with. I told her I feel enough time has passed that I can accept my ex is in her life, especially since my sister told me she is still with the man she left me for and they are married and have a family so they are obviously serious.

She also said her daughters (my nieces) are the same age as my ex’s kids and that it would be good for the kids to be friends too which I get as they don’t have many. I like I said have also moved on and have been married for 12 years and I have 3 kids.