'AITA for calling my sister heartless for pushing our separated parents to divorce?'

We met for coffee, and I asked if she was alright. She brushed me off at first, but when I brought up my dad, she admitted she was finalizing their divorce. I was shocked. I asked if she’d met someone new, but she said she hadn’t. She told me it just felt odd that they were still married when there was “no point.” She also mentioned plans to move to a city five hours away, which is a big change for us in the UK.

When I got home, I called my sister to tell her what happened. She wasn’t surprised and said, “Oh, she finally did it.” When I asked what she meant, she told me she found it embarrassing that our parents were still technically together, and that our dad should “get a grip.”