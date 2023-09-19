My sister wants her husband's late wife's parents to send gifts, I said 'get therapy.'

It was after Norah's daughter was born that she left me shocked. She and Aidan decorated the baby's room very late (last month, actually), and I had wondered why because she was looking at all the inspiration boards while pregnant.

It was two weeks ago when she came over and started complaining that Aidan's in-laws had gifted the nursery decorations for their grandchildren, and she had held out waiting for them to do the same with her daughter's. She then complained that they were not treating her daughter like their grandchild and how they shouldn't all be one big happy family if that does not include her and her daughter fully.