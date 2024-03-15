'AITA for telling my Latina sister her kid is white? She had a baby with a pale Swiss guy!'

Woman tells her sister that her white skinned children are white and her sister is not a fan of that.

Fearless-Material443 writes:

Both my sister (27F) and I (33F) are Caucasian Latinas. However, she's always been tanner than me, a fact she's always been very proud of. For reference, my skin tone is close to Aubrey Plaza's, while hers is closer to Gina Rodriguez's.

When we were younger, she would constantly talk about how "European" I looked compared to her, how my hair looked more blonde than brown (which no one ever agreed with), and how certain colors I liked looked awful on me due to my skin tone.

I almost never said anything because I was six years older and had better things to do. Also, while I did have many insecurities, I never doubted I was beautiful.