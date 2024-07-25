'AITA to tell my sister to stop talking about her divorce when she's the one that ruined her marriage?'

He told her he wanted nothing to do with them and they weren't his real siblings anyway. He also told her she had gone behind his back and betrayed his trust, and he was not going to stand for it or allow their kids to see "that man" as grandpa or "those kids" as aunts and uncles.

My sister doesn't want her marriage to end but has also been pissed at her husband because he's "correcting" stuff she told their kids about the stepdad and half-siblings and has told their kids they (stepdad, half-siblings) are not family and stuff.

She's mad at him for that because the kids are more resistant now to contact with their paternal side and don't call them grandparents/aunts/uncles anymore. But she also doesn't want to divorce her husband.