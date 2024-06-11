'AITA for calling the cops on my sister for testing if my shellfish allergy was fake.' UPDATED

"AITA for calling the cops on my sister after she snuck shellfish in my food?"

Rude-Disaster1658 says:

I (21 F) and my sister (23 F) have never had any issues until last week. She and her husband (23 M) had invited me over for lunch, which is normal for us. I have a severe shellfish allergy; even touching it makes me extremely itchy. My sister has been completely aware of this since we were children.

When I got to their house, she said that the food was already finished and in the fridge. She claimed that it was just tuna pasta (yes, I can eat tuna and many other fish, just nothing with a shell). After she finished cleaning up, we had a short conversation about what's been happening in our lives since it had been a while since we'd seen each other.