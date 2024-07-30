'WIBTA for supporting my nephew after my manipulative sister realized she wouldn't get the wedding she wants?'

My sister refuses to attend her son’s wedding. WIBTA if I do the parental duties at his wedding?

ThrowRAfrustratedqn writes:

My (45F) nephew (25M) (aka my sister’s (52F) son and only child) and his fiancée recently got engaged and are planning to have the wedding about six months from now. Three years ago, my sister was given a maximum of six months to live.

During this time, my sister, her husband, and many of our extended family members (my nephew’s aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides) started pressuring and trying to guilt-trip him into getting married quickly via an arranged marriage (we are Indian-American, but most of our extended family lives back home) so my sister could see her only child get married.