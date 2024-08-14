'AITA for calling the cops on my twin sister after she took out a loan in my name?'

Creepy-Primary2608 writes:
So, here’s the situation. My twin sister and I (both F21) have always been super close. We shared everything growing up—clothes, friends, secrets. I thought we had the type of bond where we could trust each other completely. But recently, something happened that has completely shaken that trust.
A few months ago, I started noticing strange charges on my credit card statement and emails about a loan application that I never filled out. At first, I thought it was a mistake or maybe identity theft. I was really freaked out because I’ve been trying to build my credit to move out and start my life independently.
After digging into it, I discovered that the loan was taken out in my name, and the payments hadn’t been made in months. I was confused, hurt, and scared. My credit score tanked, and I started receiving calls from debt collectors. It was a nightmare. I confronted my sister about it, and after some back and forth, she admitted that she took out the loan in my name.
She said she was in a tough spot financially and didn’t think it would be a big deal. She promised she’d pay it back, but she hadn’t made any payments yet and didn’t seem to have a plan to start. I was devastated. My financial future was on the line, and I felt completely betrayed by the person I trusted most in the world.
I tried to stay calm and work it out with her, but she kept brushing it off, saying it wasn’t that big of a deal and that I was overreacting. Eventually, I realized that she wasn’t taking responsibility for what she did, and I didn’t see any other way out. I called the police and reported her for identity theft. She was arrested, and now the whole family is in chaos.
My parents are furious with me, saying I should have handled it within the family and not gone to the authorities. My sister isn’t speaking to me, and everyone’s treating me like the villain. I feel terrible for what happened, but I don’t know what else I could have done.
My credit is still ruined, and I’m struggling to get my finances back on track. So, Reddit, AITAH for calling the police on my twin sister after she took out a loan in my name and refused to pay it back?
Here are the top comments:
Hilda_p13 says:
NTA your financial future is important, your family are being cruel and unfair.
theworldisonfire8377 says:
You tried to handle it within the family, and she dismissed you. She clearly didn't care about you at all and was only worried about herself. She also committed a crime. She wouldn't be in the situation she is in if she hadn't of done something illegal, and now she's meeting the consequences of her actions. NTA.
Odd_Welcome7940 says:
I mean...if mom pays the loan off and pays for anything OP can't afford due to credit issues then this can all be fixed in the family. Somehow I don't think mom will do this and if she won't she needs to STFU and so does anyone else not willing to pay. NTA.
FryOneFatManic says:
Given their responses, it wouldn't surprise me if "dealing with it in the family" translated as "just pay it off and don't get your sister into trouble."
What do you think?