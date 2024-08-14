'AITA for calling the cops on my twin sister after she took out a loan in my name?'

She said she was in a tough spot financially and didn’t think it would be a big deal. She promised she’d pay it back, but she hadn’t made any payments yet and didn’t seem to have a plan to start. I was devastated. My financial future was on the line, and I felt completely betrayed by the person I trusted most in the world.

I tried to stay calm and work it out with her, but she kept brushing it off, saying it wasn’t that big of a deal and that I was overreacting. Eventually, I realized that she wasn’t taking responsibility for what she did, and I didn’t see any other way out. I called the police and reported her for identity theft. She was arrested, and now the whole family is in chaos.