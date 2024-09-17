'AITA for kicking my sister out after she revealed a family secret that ruined my life?'

My world came crashing down right in front of me. I confronted my mom, and she didn’t deny it. Turns out, my sister had known for over four years and never whispered a word to me. She dropped this bomb on me casually and then tried to act like it wasn’t a big deal, saying I was overreacting when I got upset with her and our mom.

I had a full-blown identity crisis. I felt like I didn’t know who I was anymore. In the heat of the moment, I asked her to pack her things and leave my house. I couldn’t stand to look at her, let alone continue living with her, knowing she kept this from me for so long and then chose to reveal it like that.