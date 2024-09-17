'AITA for kicking my sister out after she revealed a family secret that ruined my life?'

Good-Profit1 says:
I don’t know how to feel at the moment. For some background: I (29F) have always had a complicated relationship with my younger sister (24F). She’s always been the golden child in my family, and I’ve always had to work to get any attention or even recognition.
A few months ago, I let her move into my house temporarily because she was having some financial problems. We weren’t close, but it felt like the right thing to do.
Things were fine for a while, but last week, everything fell apart. We were having dinner, and completely out of nowhere, she tells me my dad isn’t actually my biological father. She said my mom had an affair, and I’ve been living a lie my whole life. I felt like I had been hit by a truck, too shocked to speak or even react.
My world came crashing down right in front of me. I confronted my mom, and she didn’t deny it. Turns out, my sister had known for over four years and never whispered a word to me. She dropped this bomb on me casually and then tried to act like it wasn’t a big deal, saying I was overreacting when I got upset with her and our mom.
I had a full-blown identity crisis. I felt like I didn’t know who I was anymore. In the heat of the moment, I asked her to pack her things and leave my house. I couldn’t stand to look at her, let alone continue living with her, knowing she kept this from me for so long and then chose to reveal it like that.
Despite everything, my family is blaming me for overreacting. They’re saying I’m being unreasonable, acting like a child, and that I shouldn’t have kicked her out because she didn’t mean to hurt me and was only trying to be honest.
However, I can’t shake the feeling of anger and betrayal. I don’t even know how to move forward from this situation. Nobody is being apologetic or even taking my side at all. AITA for kicking her out and cutting her off after everything she’s done?
CurvyAmanda says:
NTA. Your sister's actions were incredibly hurtful and insensitive. You have every right to be upset and to set boundaries with her, even if it means cutting her out of your life.
itsyourbonnie says:
You're not wrong for feeling betrayed, especially since your sister dropped that info so casually. It's a huge deal, and kicking her out might’ve been your way of protecting your space while processing everything. Your emotions are valid don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
OP responded:
Thank you so much, not one single thought I acted normal. Everyone just felt I was grown and overreacting.
Feeling_Diamond2875 says:
It’s not like you’re full blown sisters, she’s half a stranger now, kick the stranger out.
AdLiving2291 says:
NTA. She’s rotten to the core and can go live with mommy.
