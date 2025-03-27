'AITA for cutting off my sister after she slept with my son's dad behind my back?'

When I found out, I was devastated, not just by my ex, but by my own sister. She knew everything I’d been through with him all the lying, cheating, and abuse I endured during our relationship. She knew exactly how much this would hurt me. I told her I couldn’t forgive her for what she did, and I cut her off completely. I felt completely betrayed by the one person I thought I could trust.

I lashed out and sent some really harsh messages to her on social media, said some hurtful things, and shared pictures and messages with her mom to let everyone know what happened. I put them on blast, and I don’t regret it because I needed to express how I felt, and they honestly deserved it.