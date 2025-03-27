'AITA for cutting off my sister after she slept with my son's dad behind my back?'

Basic_Reference_5871 writes:
I (23F) have a 4-year-old son with my ex (24M). We’ve been separated for about three years, but we co-parent well and have always tried to keep things respectful for the sake of our son.
A few months ago, I found out that my sister (26F) slept with my son’s dad. Honestly, it’s a complicated situation that I don’t want to get into, but the bottom line is that I had no idea they were even close.
I didn’t even know they had spent time together outside of the few interactions they had when I was around. She doesn’t even live in the same country. I live in the Caribbean, and she came here from South America just last year to attend school.
When I found out, I was devastated, not just by my ex, but by my own sister. She knew everything I’d been through with him all the lying, cheating, and abuse I endured during our relationship. She knew exactly how much this would hurt me. I told her I couldn’t forgive her for what she did, and I cut her off completely. I felt completely betrayed by the one person I thought I could trust.
I lashed out and sent some really harsh messages to her on social media, said some hurtful things, and shared pictures and messages with her mom to let everyone know what happened. I put them on blast, and I don’t regret it because I needed to express how I felt, and they honestly deserved it.
Now our family is divided. At first, everyone was supportive of me, but recently, my dad has been telling me that enough time has passed and I should try to make amends with her. Basically, I already told him she cannot come and stay in this same house with me after she did that.
He wants her to come back. He says I’m being too spiteful and that I should consider forgiving her, but I just can’t. I know he feels bad that the family isn’t speaking to her (mostly our cousins), which was heavily influenced by me, but I feel like I don’t ever want to speak to her again. AITA for refusing to forgive her and cutting her out of my life?
Plane-Pain-6678 says:
I have a saying. You can choose your family. You cannot choose your relatives. Your sister, of her own damn volition, turned herself into a relative. You don’t owe relatives anything. NTA.
Foreign-Yesterday-89 says:
Why is the injured person always the one who is expected to be the bigger person?? NTA.
RevolutionaryDiet686 says:
NTA That's a line that should never be crossed.
UseObjectiveEvidence says:
Ask your dad if he would forgive a brother for sleeping with your mom?