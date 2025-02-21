'I shut down my sister announcing her pregnancy at my wedding, AITA for not letting her?'

So, I (30F) just got married last weekend, and it was literally the best day of my life—until my sister (28F) tried to make it all about her. A few weeks before the wedding, she told me in private that she was pregnant. I was super happy for her! But then she casually dropped, “I think I’m gonna announce it at your wedding! Everyone will be there—it’ll be perfect.”
Uh… absolutely not. I told her straight up that I wasn’t okay with that. This was my wedding, and I didn’t want my big day turning into her pregnancy party. I even suggested other ways she could announce it—like at a family dinner or literally any other time—but she got all defensive and said I was being selfish. Her exact words were, “Weddings are about love and family, and this is family news.”
Fast forward to the wedding. I was already nervous she’d pull something, and sure enough, during her speech, she started with: “Weddings are about love and family, and speaking of family…” Nope. Not happening. I cut in and laughed, “Let’s keep the focus on the couple today!” People chuckled, and she played it off, but I could tell she was pissed.
After the wedding, she blew up at me, saying I “robbed her of her moment” and made her feel like her pregnancy wasn’t important. Our mom thinks I should’ve just let her do it, but my dad says she was out of line. My husband is on my side, but now there’s all this drama, and I’m wondering if I was too harsh. So, AITA for not letting my sister announce her pregnancy at my wedding?
kurokomainu says:
It was never meant to be her moment. The truth is the exact opposite. She had been told not to take your moment -- your wedding day -- to make it her moment. She tried to do it anyway. She failed. Too bad, so sad. NTA.
KBD_in_PDX says:
NTA. So let me get this straight...Your sister TOLD YOU that she was going to announce her pregnancy at your wedding. You told her explicitly "do not do that, I'm not ok with it." Then she tried to do it anyways and you gracefully redirected her (BRAVO, BTW! Very smooth).
Then she doubled down, saying you "“robbed her of her moment” and made her feel like her pregnancy wasn’t important. "... while she was trying to rob YOU of YOUR moment... making it out so that your wedding isn't important... while at your wedding...?
Bobd1964 says:
NTA. Let someone have their event. Once one event (like a wedding, funeral, birthday, etc.) is complete and everyone has left, you can then invite people to your own event, be it a birthday, pregnancy announcement, divorce, whatever. No one gets to ride the coat tails of some else's big day that they arranged just so that they get their 5 minutes of fame.
dryadduinath says:
NTA, and good for you. Even setting aside the fact the idea was utterly selfish and rude, she knew she did not have your permission. I am so glad you managed to shut her down in the moment, when you could tell she was going against your express wishes. Your wedding is not her moment. The fact she would even say that, speaks very loudly on how utterly self involved and selfish she is.