'AITA after my sister and BIL tried to take over my business and embezzle from me?'

Even though my boyfriend and I each invested about 50 percent into the expansion, and my sister and her stay-at-home husband invested nothing, it wasn’t long before they started telling everyone it was their business.

I would talk to people who said they had “talked to the owners,” which was strange because it was actually my boyfriend and I who risked everything financially to grow it. We invited them in at no cost and even gave my brother-in-law a job, since he had been unemployed for years.

Things went downhill from there. My boyfriend and I aren’t big on attention, so we didn’t care much that people thought my sister and BIL owned the business. But then they started giving their friends huge discounts, and sometimes even giving products away for free, all without our consent.