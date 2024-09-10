'AITA for refusing to be my sister's MOH because she wants me to change my appearance?'

She said she wants a “classic, elegant” wedding and doesn’t think my current look fits with that aesthetic. I was pretty hurt because I’ve always been myself, and it felt like she was asking me to change who I am for her big day. I told her I wasn’t comfortable with making those changes, but I’d still love to be her maid of honor.

Well, Amy wasn’t happy. She basically said it’s her wedding, and as her maid of honor, I should be willing to make a small sacrifice for one day. When I refused, she said if I couldn’t do that, she’d rather have someone else as her maid of honor. So… I told her I’d step down.