'AITA for not changing my first name so my sister can give it to her baby?'

Now I feel like I might have another piece of the puzzle as to why she hates me, and this is centered around names. My name is Lark, and apparently, Barbara loves the name and wants to name her baby Lark, but she doesn't want to name her after me, doesn't want us to share a name, and feels it's so unfair that Lark is off the table all because of me.

When it's not, but her hatred of me is why she has it off the table. She doesn't want her daughter to grow up close to me. She said it herself. This was mentioned on Saturday, and Barbara went from grumbling about it to screaming in my face that it was so unfair and I was so selfish and she would never name her kid after me.