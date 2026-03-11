'My sister wants to walk down the aisle at my wedding. We'll use that to our advantage.' UPDATED

And indeed, since then we've had silence. My husband is a little disappointed my sister didn't disobey, so he could tattle again while tearing her a new asshole. We'll see if it'll last. All in all, while I obviously would preferred to have a normal loving family at my wedding, at least for once in my life they not only failed to ruin something meaningful to me, but I got them back.

Not long after posting, OP shared an update:

Extra info: Do I know why they treat me like this? I've been asked this question a lot so I assume you all will think the same. I have wondered this all my life, and I still don't know. I tried asking when I was young, but they denied any difference and scolded me for acting spoiled, so I quit trying.