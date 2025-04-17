'AITA for teaching my sister consequences after she destroyed all my nice clothes?'

NTA, Tell your parents to get fucked. Your sister is a malicious, vindictive, entitled, and destructive ADULT who is now suffering the consequences of her actions.

gastropod43 says:

NTA. She is not a kid. You should also sue her for the cost of the clothes.

InstructionKindly312 says:

NTA. “Just a kid” at 21? She’s legally old enough to drink, vote, and wreck her own life — which she did, with scissors and pettiness. Actions have consequences, and she carved hers into your wardrobe. You didn’t get her arrested, she did.

Your_Daddy_1972 says: