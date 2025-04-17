'AITA for teaching my sister consequences after she destroyed all my nice clothes?'

AdIndividual2392 writes:
So, I (24F) live with my younger sister (21F) while we both save up for our own places. It's been mostly fine, but lately, she's been acting super jealous and petty over the dumbest stuff, especially my clothes. I work a decent job, and I like fashion. I save up and occasionally treat myself to nice things. Think Zara, Abercrombie, nothing outrageous, but definitely stuff she doesn’t buy herself.
She constantly "borrows" my clothes without asking. I’ve asked her to stop multiple times, even put a lock on my closet door... which she broke. Last week was the final straw. I came home from work and found a pile of my clothes—my favorite leather jacket, some designer jeans, a silk dress I wore once—all shredded and slashed up on the floor.
Like someone went full slasher movie on them. My heart dropped. I asked her what happened, and she just smirked and said, "Maybe now you’ll stop acting like you're better than everyone else."
I completely lost it. I called the police and filed a report. She thought I was bluffing until the cops actually showed up. I showed them the damage, the receipts for the clothes (I keep most of them for returns or resale), and the broken closet lock. She was arrested for property damage.
Now my parents are freaking out, saying I took it too far and that she’s "just a kid" and "family shouldn’t call the cops on each other." But I’ve had enough. This wasn’t an accident or a dumb prank, this was straight-up malicious. So... AITA for pressing charges against my own sister?
armymamachick says:
NTA, Tell your parents to get fucked. Your sister is a malicious, vindictive, entitled, and destructive ADULT who is now suffering the consequences of her actions.
gastropod43 says:
NTA. She is not a kid. You should also sue her for the cost of the clothes.
InstructionKindly312 says:
NTA. “Just a kid” at 21? She’s legally old enough to drink, vote, and wreck her own life — which she did, with scissors and pettiness. Actions have consequences, and she carved hers into your wardrobe. You didn’t get her arrested, she did.
Your_Daddy_1972 says:
NTA. At 21 she's not "just a kid " as your parents say (though by that comment alone it's pretty clear who the golden child is) and is old enough to not only know what she did was wrong, but pay the consequences for committing a crime.