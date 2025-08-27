'AITA for embarrassing my sister 'the chosen one' by saying her bio dad didn't want her?'

AbbreviationsFair886 writes:
Before my brothers and I were born, my mom had a child with an old boyfriend, "Penny." Her boyfriend, Penny's biological dad, didn’t stick around. My mom met my dad when Penny was 3, and they got married.
My dad adopted Penny. After that, my mom had me and my brothers with our dad. Growing up, Penny was always the apple of my dad’s eye. He gave all of us attention, but he always went out of his way to make it equal.
Around the time Penny became a teenager, she started joking, “Dad was stuck with you guys, but he chose me,” or she’d call herself “the chosen one.” My brothers and parents always thought it was hilarious. I thought it was obnoxious.
If my brothers and I were ever discussing what traits we did or didn’t get from our dad, Penny would chime in with, “I didn’t get anything from him except his last name, because I’m the chosen one.”
Now we’re all adults, and Penny still trots that out from time to time. Recently, it came up when my siblings and I went out for drinks with our partners. One of my brothers has a newer girlfriend, so she wasn’t familiar with Penny’s story.
Penny told it again, making sure to emphasize that she’s the “chosen one.” I admit I was a little drunk, and I said, “Chosen by our dad, but you weren’t chosen by your first dad, huh?” Penny looked hurt. My brothers told me that was uncalled for.
Even the new girlfriend looked at me like I was a jerk. I said the story is getting old, we’ve all heard it, and it’s a little ridiculous. My boyfriend ended up calling us an Uber and getting me out of there. Of course, word got back to our parents, and they’re pissed at me, saying I was rude. I said Penny was just being obnoxious. AITA?
chaotic_nuclear says:
JFC, yeah obviously YTA. Penny’s joke might be annoying, but it’s obvious she’s overcompensating because being abandoned would cause such a big insecurity. If you had a legitimate issue you could have discussed it privately, not drop a nuke in the middle of a hang.
Naomeri says:
ESH. Penny definitely needs to STFU about the whole “chosen one” thing, but you were really cruel.
notyourmartyr says:
ESH. You should have brought up that it hurt you long before, while you were still kids. You should have made it clear you weren't okay being put down to make her feel better. But yeah no, this was an a^#&ole thing to say. Your parents should have been more on the ball and nipped this in the bud, especially because unless you and your bio siblings were all oops babies, your dad did choose all of you.
UndeadApocalypse says:
YTA. I guarantee Penny says that only because she was made to feel different growing up and it's her way of reminding herself *someone* wants her around.