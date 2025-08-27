'AITA for embarrassing my sister 'the chosen one' by saying her bio dad didn't want her?'

chaotic_nuclear says:

JFC, yeah obviously YTA. Penny’s joke might be annoying, but it’s obvious she’s overcompensating because being abandoned would cause such a big insecurity. If you had a legitimate issue you could have discussed it privately, not drop a nuke in the middle of a hang.

Naomeri says:

notyourmartyr says:

ESH. You should have brought up that it hurt you long before, while you were still kids. You should have made it clear you weren't okay being put down to make her feel better. But yeah no, this was an a^#&ole thing to say. Your parents should have been more on the ball and nipped this in the bud, especially because unless you and your bio siblings were all oops babies, your dad did choose all of you.