'AITA for telling staff to not let my sister into my wedding? She says I'm a bridezilla.'

AshleighBarkley writes:
I (27F) got married two weeks ago, and it was supposed to be the happiest day of my life. My sister (31F), with whom I have a complicated relationship, decided to test me in the worst way possible. We’ve never been close; she’s always tried to one-up me, even during family events. It’s exhausting, but I figured she’d at least behave at my wedding.
Months ago, when I sent out the dress code, I made it very clear: no one wears white but me. It wasn’t negotiable. My sister gave me attitude about it, saying I was being “insecure” and that “no one cares about tradition anymore.” I told her that whether or not she agreed, she needed to respect it.
The morning of the wedding, she showed up wearing a floor-length, lace, white dress. It was practically a bridal gown. My heart dropped, and I straight-up asked her what the hell she was thinking. She said, “It’s not that white, and besides, no one will care.”
I told her that if she didn’t change, she wasn’t welcome. She threw a tantrum, saying I was ruining her day, and stormed off, telling everyone I was being a “bridezilla.” Some family members told me to let it slide because “she’s just like that,” but I was done.
So, I told the staff not to let her back in unless she changed. She never came back, and now she’s telling everyone I ruined the relationship for good. My parents are mad, saying I should’ve just ignored her because “it’s only a dress,” but I feel like this was a deliberate choice to sabotage my day. My husband agrees with me, but some family members are still pissed. So, AITA?
RedAlcomm writes:
NTA. Your sister disrespected your clear dress instructions and showed up in a white gown almost identical to a wedding dress. She was trying to steal the spotlight at your wedding. You were right to uphold your boundaries and not let her ruin your day. Ignore the family members who say you should’ve just let it slide. This was your special day, and she didn’t care.
OP responded:
She had every chance to wear literally anything else but chose that dress on purpose. Letting it slide would’ve just given her permission to pull stunts like this at every major event. Some people need to learn the hard way that actions have consequences.
DMmenice says:
NTA, it's universally understood white is reserved for the bride.
OP responded:
She knew that as well as anyone else. This wasn’t some accident, it was a calculated move. People don’t just stumble into a floor-length white lace dress for a wedding without knowing exactly what they’re doing.