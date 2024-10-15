'AITA for telling staff to not let my sister into my wedding? She says I'm a bridezilla.'

The morning of the wedding, she showed up wearing a floor-length, lace, white dress. It was practically a bridal gown. My heart dropped, and I straight-up asked her what the hell she was thinking. She said, “It’s not that white, and besides, no one will care.”

I told her that if she didn’t change, she wasn’t welcome. She threw a tantrum, saying I was ruining her day, and stormed off, telling everyone I was being a “bridezilla.” Some family members told me to let it slide because “she’s just like that,” but I was done.