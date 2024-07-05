'AITA for cursing out my sister's BF at dinner after he made her feel bad in front of our family?'

I was so confused as to how someone could be this dense. Who says this in front of their own family AND their girlfriend's family? Who even says this at all? My sister was visibly embarrassed and uncomfortable. My parents were also shocked at what he had just said but didn't say anything. I could see my sister tearing up, and she put her fork down in a dejected manner.

I couldn't take it anymore and yelled, "f&%k you," to him rather loudly but not so loud that everyone could hear. I never say profanities in front of my parents, let alone yell them. But Eric was getting on my last nerve, and I couldn't just let my sister take all the crap that he was saying. I just left the dinner table, and that consequently ended the whole thing.