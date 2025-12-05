'My sister’s BF peels the skin off the Thanksgiving turkey. AITA for being annoyed?'

AITA? So, long story short, my sister has been with her boyfriend since 2012 and they usually host holidays. I’ve offered, because I like to cook, but I get turned down. So the turkey is always terrible, it’s always just dried out white meat that is offered to us and it’s been this way for years.
This past Thanksgiving I asked for a piece of dark meat and my sister got really flustered. You’d have thought I asked to be served her first born on a platter.
She was like “my boyfriend likes the dark meat,” and then she tried to give me this shriveled gonad looking thing and I said “I just want a piece of dark meat that some skin on it,” and I went into the kitchen to get it myself. The boyfriend had literally PEELED the turkey and put all the skin aside for himself along with the dark meat.
This didn’t deter me; I just flipped the carcass over because there is always skin on the bottom people forget about. But since this happened, I can’t get over it. Is it just me or is that the rudest, low class, most bizarre thing you ever heard? Then again, I am the guest so maybe I’m TA here. Just wondering. I may be staying home and making my own turkey for Christmas.
atx78701 wrote:
Buy her a digital meat thermometer. You can make a perfect turkey by sticking it into the breast or thigh and pulling the turkey at the correct temp. I usually use around 145 while most recipes specify a dry gross 160 degrees. The reason her boyfriend likes the dark meat is because that is the only part that is somewhat ok if it is overcooked.
NTA - going to the kitchen to get the part you like is fine, especially with family
Also with enough gravy, and chopped in small enough pieces, even overcooked turkey breast is okay.
OP responded:
I’m not sure you understand-he’s keeping all the dark meat and skin for himself.
Sorrypet wrote:
Homeboy PEELED the TURKEY?! Who even DOES that??
OP responded:
I’ve never in my life encountered someone that does this. Looking back over the years, there were definite signs-all that ever made it on the table was this horrible dried out white meat-but it just never crossed my mind that he was doing this.
Ordinary-Audience363 wrote:
NTA. Totally weird but do they pay for the turkey? Because that's the only way I can imagine that they justify this behavior. Maybe it's time to bring your own turkey? It might seem rude but no ruder than what they are doing. They are apparently not basting the turkey if it's dry. Maybe just having your holidays at home is the solution.
Different_Section_29 wrote:
Why not make a turkey that tastes good and bring it to share so everyone else can have the pieces they like too. The f anything there will be leftovers and you are also happy. I know I grew up with a parent that hates turkey so ham was the go to and I started cooking a turkey and no one complained there was too much food when it came to having leftovers.
Confident_Formal_693 wrote:
NTA. At all. So weird. My grandfather saw that 4 people wanted turkey legs and there were only 2, so he started getting extra turkey legs.
Imo next year you need to, in front of everyone that attends, say, "Next year I'd like to host Thanksgiving, Sister and her boyfriend have been doing it for so long, and I'd like to give them a break, maybe rotate every other year?"
Or even shoot out texts/phone calls and then inform sister that you'll be hosting next year, as they deserve a break from spending the whole day hosting and serving. Make a BANGING full meal (it better be banging) and then serve him only white meat, tell him you took all the skin and dark meat for everyone else. 🤣
SmileParticular9396 wrote:
That is bizarre behavior and reminds me of a story my ex FIL told me about a wealthy coworker who would throw these lavish parties with these giant charcuterie boards, where cheap cheeses would be presented.
Meanwhile he would get expensive cheese on his own personal charcuterie board. Whole thing is weird and yes he paid for everything but it’s the sneaky underhanded way of going about keeping the best things for yourself that would make me strongly dislike people like this.
Clackamaslater wrote:
This is beyond rude in American culture, which is about as individualistic as they come. If you're hosting, you treat your guests at least as well as you treat yourself, if not better. If this boyfriend is American, we don't claim him.
MaySeeMeLater wrote:
Even in an individualistic culture, this specific situation is ridiculous. If you invite guests over for a nice meal, then you wouldn't do this kind of thing. It'd be one thing if it was a more casual meal that had like premade sandwiches with slices of light meat in them, but if it's a holiday dinner with a full turkey being made for the occasion, then this would be considered wild to do.
mostlikelynappin wrote:
NTA. That's honestly weird and a red flag. After that. I'd just be having my own Thanksgiving at home. Do a drop by to say hi early, then head on home for some good turkey - dark meat with skin included.
theinnerspiral wrote:
NTA. It’s Thanksgiving - the turkey is kinda the star of the show. To host and then deny guests any dark meat or a bit of skin is rude and weird. If I invite you over for pizza but picked all the pepperoni off it - yeah it’d be weird and I’d be an AH.