'AITA for cutting off my sister after she realized she was engaged to a catfish?'

Weeks passed, and Sarah, along with my family, traveled overseas for the wedding. I obviously didn’t go with them. Apparently, a day before the wedding, the truth came out. The “love of her life” turned out to be, in my mother's words, a "disgustingly fat and ugly scammer" who had been getting money from my sister for “wedding preparations” and other things.

He had fabricated most of his life story and appearance, using my sister for money. Sarah finally realized this and called off the wedding when she found out that he hadn’t booked anything for the wedding—venue, catering, etc.—and had pocketed most, if not all, of the money for his personal expenses. I learned about this from my mother the day before the wedding was called off.