'AITA for ruining my sister's marriage by revealing her husband's affair with her best friend?'

But I just stood there, letting her scream at me because I knew she needed to let it out. Eventually, she confronted John and Sarah. And guess what? They admitted it.They’d been having an affair for six months behind her back.

Emily kicked John out and is now moving forward with divorce. And as for Sarah, she's out of the picture. I thought Emily would hate me, but she actually thanked me for telling her the truth. She said she would’ve never known and felt like an idiot for missing the signs.

But now my parents are PISSED at me. Like, absolutely furious. They think I ruined their marriage and didn’t give them a chance to work it out. My dad told me, “Sometimes people can move on from affairs, but you left her no choice.”