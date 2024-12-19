'AITA for being upset my sisters kept my daughter's pregnancy a secret from me?'

When my grandchild was born, I found out and tried to initiate a relationship with my grandchild but she always prevented it and kept them from me. She would send me elaborate posts claiming how abusive I was to her that bordered on dramatic and delusional. She never wanted to be a mother I believe and that's why she doesn't want me to know my grandchildren.

After repeated letters and e-mails to my daughter, she kept ignoring me to hurt me. My heart is constantly broken but I don't want her to think I'm not trying. It's been six years since she's spoke with me but friends and family usually updated me on how she is doing. I found out through my ex husband that my daughter is pregnant again.