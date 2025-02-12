"AITA for refusing to babysit after my sister said I was too old to pursue my dreams?'

Recently, she asked me to babysit for a whole weekend while she goes to a music festival. I told her that I couldn't because I have an important audition coming up and need to focus on that.

She got really upset and accused me of prioritizing my "stupid dreams" over my family. That's when she said that I was too old to have dreams and that I should just give up on dancing and help her instead.

That hurt. A lot. I tried to explain to her that I am not "too old" and that people can achieve their dreams at any age, but she wasn't having it. She called me selfish for not wanting to babysit and put her kids in my place, saying that I should be ashamed of myself.