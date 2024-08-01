'AITA for telling my sister that she's wrong about nobody warning her about her stepson?'

Then my sister and her husband started a relationship. Prior to them moving in together and also prior to the wedding, many of us spoke to my sister about what a bad idea it seemed to be because the boys were not capable of getting along.

She told us they'd have to once they were family and that it would do them some good. I asked her if she really believed that and if she really wanted to live in a house where two members did not want to see each other ever.

She told me she loved her husband (then fiancé) too much to end things or hold off on marriage. She also told me she was going to convince her son to give her stepson a chance to be a friend, if nothing else.