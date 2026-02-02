'My six year relationship is damaged over an Insta post. What do I do?'

During that fight, I brought up what felt like double standards. A few months ago, he had sent a picture of t*ts in a group chat with his friends and then told me he wont stop doing it cause its only a boys chat but he'll ensure that I'm not around, which really bothered me at the time but I eventually chose to forgive and move on.

When I mentioned this, he said I can’t compare the two situations and got very angry that I brought it up. (I hate bringing up past situations but again it's hard not too).

He then told me our relationship is now “damaged,” that he can never look at me the same, and that I’m basically not trustworthy anymore.. all over liking that Instagram post.

Since then, he’s completely shut me out again.