'AITA for not letting my ex's wife 'save my son from hell' because he chose Judaism.' UPDATED 2x

OP posted an update a few days later.

Sunday, my ex asked if I would be willing to come over and discuss what happened. He said he felt there were some "misunderstandings" that needed to be resolved. I went, along with my daughter and oldest son. They asked to go.

Anyway, when I got there, there was another couple there who I was introduced to as her pastor and his wife. I was immediately on guard. My ex's wife stated that all she and her church group had wanted to do was pray for my children.

She stated that she felt raising them with no religion had done them a great disservice and that I didn't understand all of the consequences of doing this. She said that, since she had her daughter, she realized how horrible it would be to be separated in heaven from "the people she loved more than anything in the world."