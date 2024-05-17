'My son filed charges against me and my husband because we made him go to college.' UPDATED 2X

OP responded:

I don't know of any dr#g issue but since he did this to me, I am thinking maybe he has started doing dr#gs?

2workigo wrote:

The money is gone. And since he was a joint account holder and a legal adult, there’s nothing to be done except refuse to help him financially anymore. Let him figure it out on his own from now on. The friends he had will likely drift away now that he no longer has a fat bank account to fund their party lifestyle.

I still have not heard from my son and I don't expect him to reach out. But his gf's mother has called me asking if my house is still open to him. I asked her why, it turns out he hasn't paid his share of the last month's rent and his gf had to pay it for him. I said it is not my problem and he is not welcome anymore in my house since he is an adult.

The gf's mom said "what kind of mother would not extend help to his teenage son?" She further insulted me and said now she knows why he left me. At this point I really don't care anymore. I tried to help him get a good start in life but he wasted it. Aside from the $20k, he lived rent free in the house, free food, free phone, car, gas money, and I pay all the utility bills and his health insurance.