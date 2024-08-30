'AITA for asking my greedy son to share half of my income with me?'

AITA for "forcing" my son to give me half of my income?

Constant-Primary-804 writes:

I won the lottery. $1,000 a day for life. I'm 58. My son is 19. I went to him and told him that I wanted to make a deal. I would give him the ticket. In return, he would give me half of the money until I die. Then he gets all the money. He said he needed to think about it.

He came back and said it wasn't really fair for me to want half. He said that I could live another 40 years and that he might need the money more, so I should take 20%. I said I would think about it.