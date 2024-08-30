'AITA for asking my greedy son to share half of my income with me?'

Constant-Primary-804 writes:
I won the lottery. $1,000 a day for life. I'm 58. My son is 19. I went to him and told him that I wanted to make a deal. I would give him the ticket. In return, he would give me half of the money until I die. Then he gets all the money. He said he needed to think about it.
He came back and said it wasn't really fair for me to want half. He said that I could live another 40 years and that he might need the money more, so I should take 20%. I said I would think about it.
I signed the ticket and claimed the lump sum. I'm seeing a lawyer to set my son up for life. His education will be paid for, and when he gets older, he will be able to purchase a home for free, basically. A trust fund will be set up so he gets a good amount of money for the rest of his life.
Now he is pissed that I went back on my offer. I thought I was being smart, but I didn't realize how greedy he was. He also told my ex about the money, and she is pissed that I'm not giving her anything. We have been divorced for years. I owe her nothing.
Here are the top comments:
pixelatedCorgi says:
"His education will be paid for" That’s good, because he definitely doesn’t sound like he’s smart enough to qualify for any scholarships.
greenm4ch1ne says:
His dad offered him 500 a day until the day dad dies at which point the money ups to 1000 and kid says no because he feels entitled to 800 while dads alive. What a greedy sh^#headed kid.
Jervic94 says:
NTA. This a classic case of giving someone an inch and them trying to take a mile. Your ex's opinion doesn't matter ignore her.
joeyb82 says:
NTA. Sounds like your son and wife are both greedy fucks who deserve nothing. Good on you though for setting it up where his education will be paid for and so on. More than he deserves, from what your post indicates.
