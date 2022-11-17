'Am I a bad mom for telling my son he'll ruin my Christmas if he stays with his dad?'

Holidays are filled with fun, love, and, most importantly, drama. Deciding where to go and who to see is a tension point for many families. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one mom is taken aback when her son drops a bombshell on where he went to spend Christmas.

She writes:

My (F.) and My ex-husband (M.) are divorced. We have a 16 yo son together, "Mason." I got remarried to my husband (M.) Nathan.

Custody battles are always ugly.

My ex-husband and I used to argue about who should get Mason for the holidays back when he was little. As he got older, we started letting him decide. Last year he spent Christmas with me, Nathan, and my inlaws.

You must pitch Mason on a good time the way shoe brands pitch future sports stars.