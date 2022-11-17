'Am I a bad mom for telling my son he'll ruin my Christmas if he stays with his dad?'

Holidays are filled with fun, love, and, most importantly, drama. Deciding where to go and who to see is a tension point for many families. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one mom is taken aback when her son drops a bombshell on where he went to spend Christmas.
She writes:
My (F.) and My ex-husband (M.) are divorced. We have a 16 yo son together, "Mason." I got remarried to my husband (M.) Nathan.
My ex-husband and I used to argue about who should get Mason for the holidays back when he was little. As he got older, we started letting him decide. Last year he spent Christmas with me, Nathan, and my inlaws.
He complained that the experience was "terrible" because he said Nathan and his family had little to no accommodation for his food choices (I'm not defending them, but my inlaws are pretty traditional when it comes to food and a bit ignorant to what types of foods Mason eats). He also said he didn't feel as welcome as the other kids in the family and that Nathan forced him to share his stuff, like his phone, so that his stepnephews could watch Christmas movies.