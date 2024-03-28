'My son was photographed in the school's toilet and images were dispersed.' UPDATED 3X

Nothing inspires heartbreak and rage quite like witnessing your child get mistreated.

In a popular post on the Ask A Lawyer subreddit, a parent asked for advice on how to get their son justice.

"My son was photographed in the school's toilet and images were dispersed."

My son is in the 6th grade. He was on the bus coming home from school today when some kid showed him pictures of himself in the toilet, with n*dity. It was supposedly air-dropped by an older unknown child and distributed throughout the school. I immediately called the school and spoke to the principal, who assured me they would get to the bottom of it.