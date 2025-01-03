'My son unboxed a $2,500 Gucci sweater,' 'that's the dumbest thing I've ever seen.' AITA?

"AITA for saying a $2,500 Hoodie that was gifted to my son was 'the dumbest thing I've ever heard of?'

My son unboxed a Gucci sweater. He looked happy and kind of shocked. I've obviously heard of Gucci and assumed it was maybe a $500 sweater.

I didn't say anything at all about this hoodie while the kids were around. Literally nothing. After all the kids were in bed, people started discussing this sweater and the fact that it costs $2,500. I didn't believe it. Someone showed me it online. Yep, $2,500. I laughed and said "that's the dumbest thing I've ever seen."

Should I have said that? Probably not. Should anyone on earth spend $2,500 on a sweater? Probably not. Come on. I can't be the only one who thinks spending that much on a sweater is just...well, the dumbest thing you've ever heard of. AITA?

