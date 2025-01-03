'My son unboxed a $2,500 Gucci sweater,' 'that's the dumbest thing I've ever seen.' AITA?

My son unboxed a Gucci sweater. He looked happy and kind of shocked. I've obviously heard of Gucci and assumed it was maybe a $500 sweater.
I didn't say anything at all about this hoodie while the kids were around. Literally nothing. After all the kids were in bed, people started discussing this sweater and the fact that it costs $2,500. I didn't believe it. Someone showed me it online. Yep, $2,500. I laughed and said "that's the dumbest thing I've ever seen."
Should I have said that? Probably not. Should anyone on earth spend $2,500 on a sweater? Probably not. Come on. I can't be the only one who thinks spending that much on a sweater is just...well, the dumbest thing you've ever heard of. AITA?
Vvvvvhonestopinion said:
NTA, it is ridiculous. But, it is surprisingly common, especially in Asia. A lot of people judge you by what you wear. Last time I went there to visit my family, they were so uncomfortable seeing me wearing my $5 Kmart bag. It was funny.
Parasitesforgold said:
Sounds like he liked his gift. Let him enjoy it.
WeaselPhontom said:
YTA, it was rude, to the relative it's not expensive, it was unnecessary to say that in front of the gift giver. If someone has the wealth? Awesome good for them. They can spend their money as they want. If it was a relative who couldn't afford it, then you're justified.
AdeptnessElegant1760 said:
Is it excessive- hell yes. Should you have trashed talked the gift? No. YTA Talk to the relative one-on-one. Insults are unkind.
Alda_ria said:
YTA. Not your money,not your decision,and hoodie did no harm. All you can achieve with comments like this is that your kid won't get good gifts anymore. Great job.
Perfect-Day-3431 said:
YTA, if someone in the family wants to spend that much money on a gift, that’s up to them.