'My son’s GF had me thrown out of the hospital because she claims I was overstepping. AITA?'

My son has a congenital heart condition. I didn’t know when he was born, but at 9 days old, he had his first open heart surgery with a valve replacement. Over the years he has many different surgeries and recently had his 4th aortic valve replacement due to a bacterial infection and truly almost passed. He’s 29 and doing great now 🙏

He has a gf with whom he has lived with for 4 years now and this was the very first time she had been in this situation so I understand that it is very scary! Because of the circumstances she & I stayed in a hotel for a few nights together. She paid for most of it in fact! One day I asked my son if he wanted me to leave and let him & his gf have some days to themselves and I'd go back home and see him in a few days.