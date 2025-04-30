'AITA for excluding my stepdad from father of the bride duties for my real father?'

"AITA for telling my stepdad he's not sharing father of the bride duties with my dad at my wedding?"

Slight-Bobcat-4798 writes:



I'm (27f) getting married in a few months and my dad is walking me down the aisle, and we're planning a four-person dance with me and him and my fiancé and his dad. As soon as my fiancé and I decided this was what we wanted, I was upfront with my stepdad about the fact he would not be given any father-of-the-bride duties.

I knew he'd expect and want them, so I wanted to get on top of it so he and my mom couldn't accuse me of blindsiding them or him. He's been with my mom since I was a few months old. He always saw me and my brother (29) as his kids. But we always saw Dad as our only dad.