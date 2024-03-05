'My stepdaughter hates me, so I’m not bringing her on my beach trip. Husband says 'get over it.' MAJOR UPDATE

Treating people badly has consequences, and as a parent - it's healthy to teach kids that at an early age so they can grow into well-adjusted adults.

In a popular post on the Two Hot Takes subreddit, a woman shared her saga with her stepdaughter. She wrote:

"My step daughter said she hates me so I’m not bringing her on my trip."

I 28F married my 37M husband 4 years ago when his daughter was 11. She’s 15 almost 16. Her parents have been divorced since she was 7. She still sees her mom regularly and they have a great relationship. I know I will never be her mother and I have never tried to take on that role nor force her to look at me that way. The problem is she doesn’t like me at all.