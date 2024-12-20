'My stepdaughter passed away weeks ago. I caught my husband and his ex-wife in our bed.' UPDATED 9X

My stepdaughter Becca (14F) d**d 4 weeks ago. I’ve been in her life since she was 7 years old, we were extremely close. My husband Derek (40M), his ex-wife Sam (38F), and I (35F) get along very well, there has never been an issue in the 7 years that I’ve been with Derek. Sam has always been kind to me, she didn’t even care that Becca called me “mom” too.
Right after Becca’s passing, Sam had so much anxiety and depression that she was unable to be by herself (she has no family besides us), so we invited her to stay with us. Sam hardly leaves the house, she mostly just sleeps in Becca’s room, which is completely understandable.
I always tell her that I’m here if she needs me and that I want her to take her time with grieving and that there is no pressure to go back to her home. Today I needed to run some errands, so I asked Sam if she’d like to join me to get out of the house a little bit, but she declined and said she’d rather just stay at the house and sleep.
I told Derek that I was leaving and that I would be back in 2ish hours (he works from home), I also told him to check on Sam every once in awhile, and maybe try getting her to eat something. After stopping at the post office, I realized I forgot my library book that I needed to return, so I went back home to get it. As soon as I walked in the door, I heard moaning coming from mine and Derek’s bedroom.
I immediately knew what was happening…and my heart completely broke in that moment. I wasn’t completely sure what to do, but I ended up deciding to confront them, so I walked to the bedroom and opened the door and began yelling at them both. Sam started having an anxiety attack and ran to the bathroom while Derek kept apologizing profusely.
I asked him what the hell was happening, he told me that he made himself and Sam some lunch and they began talking about Becca, and shared some memories. And then Sam ended up kissing him and he didn’t pull back, and then it ended with them in our bed.
They’re begging me to understand that it was just grief that caused them to become intimate and that they both made a mistake. I don’t know what to do. I love this man. And I love Sam. I’m heartbroken that they did this to me and put me in this position. I feel so stuck.
GreatChampionship252 wrote:
That would be hard no for me. I understand grieving, but how is this excusing cheating? What happens next time he is sad? Edit: I misspoke when I said sad. Obviously this is something beyond devastating. I still don’t think it can be used as an excuse.
OP responded:
I don’t want to excuse his cheating. I think I want to divorce him, but I’m anxious about doing it right after we lost Becca.
Spellboundmama wrote:
Probably together. Do you both own the home? If it's in your name, change the locks. Stay strong and don't listen to his excuses. I am so sorry this happened to you during such a difficult time.
OP responded:
Exactly what I was thinking if I’m being honest. And yes, we both own it. When I told him to leave, he kept saying sorry and then said that he would leave and respect me wanting him gone for awhile.
ImpulsiveXThoughts wrote:
Are you seeing a therapist perhaps? You're dealing with a lot right now, it might be useful.
OP responded:
Yes, I am in therapy. I’ve been with my therapist for other things for the last three years. She’s been very helpful. I saw her yesterday and was able to figure some things out.
Nadiyah98 wrote:
I understand that you love both Sam and Derek dearly but you also need to remember to love yourself. Your husband cheated on you and Sam took advantage of your kindness and generosity.
I understand they're both grieving (so are you!) but this is wrong given how you are still in the picture. You are Derek's wife and you were also very close Becca, whom she also see you as a mother figure. Sam should've respected that and Derek should've respected you.
This is harsh but if this isn't the first time you left them both home alone then this might not be the first time they've been sleeping together since Sam moved in. I would highly recommend an S*D test. And maybe a lawyer. But Sam definitely needs to leave.
OP responded:
That’s exactly what I was thinking, I have this strange feeling that it wasn’t the first time they’ve gotten together since she started staying here, but I’ll probably never know the truth.
Good idea, I’ll definitely do that asap, just in case. Thank you!
YanaYellow25 wrote:
You’re grieving yourself and you still found space in your heart to welcome Sam into your home so she wouldn’t be alone. What they did was take advantage and was very selfish. I hope you find your way through this troubling time and I hope whatever update you bring is a good one. Love and light hun!
kengigi wrote:
How long were you gone? That seems pretty quick to go from lunch to s*x. I don't believe it's the first time it's happened and later on you won't either. I'm sorry for your loss, but your husband is a terrible person and so his ex. You deserve better.
OP responded:
That’s why I don’t think it was the first time. I was gone for maybe 15-20 minutes.
I decided that I’m filing for a divorce. I can’t ever trust Derek again. It sucks because we had an amazing relationship (I thought), he’s always been great, so this was a complete shock to me. Last night, Derek came over to talk. He confessed to a lot. Turns out it wasn’t their first time having s*x like most people thought.
They’ve been having s#x since 3 months before Becca d##d. I am completely shocked and heartbroken. Sam also reached out last night and thanked me for everything I’ve done for her, and told me she was sorry. I didn’t respond, I blocked her. I did so much for Sam and considered her a friend so this hurts a lot, more than I can handle. This is all too much.
As hard as this is gonna be, I need to leave Derek and cut them both out of my life. I am ready to do so. I am done. Also, some people are saying I deserved this because I should have known better than to let Sam into our home, around Derek. But, you need to understand that I’m a giving person, I trust people more than I should, I truly thought Sam was an amazing person.
I know it’s unusual to become friends with your husband’s ex wife, but it’s just how it went for us and I shouldn’t be blamed for what happened. Thank you to everyone who commented nice things and for the kind messages. You’ve all been helpful during this insanely difficult time, I appreciate it.
ImpulsiveXThoughts wrote:
Out of curiosity, what are his excuses for cheating? Those two are going to be in a world of hurt, once the guilt settles in. They're going to be asking themselves why it had to be Becca and will eventually come to conclusion that it's their punishment for what they've done to you. I can pretty much guarantee you that.
OP responded:
He told me that they just “accidentally” reconnected one night when I was away at my mom’s. He was stressed we weren’t conceiving and were having misc*rri*ges, so he vented to Sam, and then somehow that led to s#x. It seems so icky to me… How can he vent about our struggles like that and then go and have s#x with Sam, it’s just awful of him. I don’t understand it.
Little_Cats3 wrote:
I’m so sorry. You did nothing to deserve this, not now and not 3 months ago when it all started. I thought that this probably wasn’t the first time, but 3 months is terrible. I will never understand the reasoning behind a person who cheats.
I thought I saw you comment that your mom is coming to be with you, I hope she just gives you the biggest hug. You just need people who love you to be around you right now. I’m so sorry that you lost Becca, and now you don’t even have Derek to grieve with, it’s all just a horrible thing. I really hope you find a good lawyer to help you with everything so that at least that piece is something you can see progress in.
OP responded:
Thank you so much. I’m so glad my mom is able to stay with me for awhile, and I have lots of friends that have been coming by to check in on me too. All this sucks, but it’s definitely shown me that I’m cared for and loved.
bcope84 wrote:
Oh no. I was hoping we were wrong about it not being the first time. Why in the hell would he invite his “mistress” into ur house?!?!? I am so sorry you are going through this but please don’t change because of them. I am so proud of your strength and your kindness to them (prior to the incident). You deserve someone to worship you!
AttackinFlyinMonkey wrote:
No one deserves this and you are incredibly strong to be able to go through all of this and still keep some sort of composure. Not only loosing a child but finding out your husband is cheating on you within a month. Keep your chin up <3 You have people like me cheering you on in the side lines. And f#$k those AHs for taking advantage of your kindness and trust.
I’m getting lots of questions about some things so I figured I’d answer a few of them.
• Have I told anyone about what happened besides my mom? — Yes, I told a few friends and some family members. Most of them are supportive of my decision and aren’t speaking to Derek.
• Where is Derek staying? — Currently, he’s staying at a hotel. Our friends refuse to let him stay with them. He’s lost a lot of people due to his awful decisions.
• Has he tried fighting me on getting a divorce? — Yes, he begged me not to file for divorce, but when I told him I needed him to just let me go, and that I was too exhausted to fight him on this, he let it be and agreed to getting a divorce.
• Why isn’t Derek staying with Sam? — He told me he didn’t wanna continue to hurt me, so he told Sam he was done with her for good. And that they have no reason to speak to each other anymore. I have no idea if that’ll last and if they’ll just end up together, but I truly don’t care what they do anymore. I just want peace.
• What was Derek’s excuse for cheating? — He told me that they just “accidentally” reconnected one night when I was away at my mom’s. He was stressed we weren’t conceiving and were having miscarriages, so he vented to Sam, and then somehow that led to sex. Disgusting of them both, I know. Feel free to ask anything else, and I’ll try to answer. Thank you everyone for your support and advice.
Actual-Offer-127 wrote:
I'm sorry OP. Sam and your husband are disgusting people. They took advantage of your kind nature and he moved someone into your home he was having an affair with. They deserve each other. This was an ongoing affair and he moved her in. You deserve so much better.
OP responded:
Thank you.
someawfulb**ch wrote:
I'm so sorry that anyone came in and told you that you deserved any of this for letting Sam into your home. That's absolute bulls#$t. You were being a kind and caring person, and of course you didn't deserve it!
OP responded:
I got plenty of messages saying horrible things to me too, it was shocking. No one deserves to feel this pain.
mak_zaddy wrote:
I’m curious to know how he felt it was okay to tarnish his daughter’s memory by claiming it was the guilt? Plus, how he could live with himself for agreeing to let her stay in your home while having an affair? I mean having s#x in your bed. Proud of you for cutting out this t*xicity.
StenoThis wrote:
You not being able to conceive yet is a blessing. So crazy how life sometimes looks out for you in the most brutal ways. Keep your head up. you’re strong. you bounced almost immediately. Most wouldn’t. You got this.
I just found out that he is staying with Sam and not at the hotel. He told me it’s too expensive to stay at a hotel and Sam is the only one that’ll help him right now. I had a feeling this would happen. Just knowing that they are still probably sleeping together hurts my heart. I talked to a lawyer this morning and we are proceeding with the divorce and Derek agreed to it.
It’s actually happening, and I feel some relief that he’s not fighting me on this. My mom leaves on Sunday, I’m scared to be alone. But I go back to work on Monday so I’m hoping it’ll be a good distraction. I’ll keep updating if anything else happens. Thank you everyone, I am so grateful for you all.
Immaculate329 wrote:
OP, how did you find out he was staying at his ex-wife's place? Anything he says should be taken with a grain of salt. He is not true to his words in going on contact with Sam.
OP responded:
He texted me this morning after we talked to lawyers, and said he “just wants to be honest with me”… I told him to stop giving me updates on what he’s doing in his life and that it’s not something I need to know. It seems like he wanted to tell me to hurt me.
Appropriate_Pressure wrote:
I'm going to tell you something that my mother told me when people were cataclysmically cruel in this way. He's giving you "a gift". He's given you the gift of showing you exactly who he is up front, and making it easy for you to leave and never look back.
There's no wondering if you need to forgive him or if you did anything wrong. There's not going to be a time where you look up 2 years from now and wonder if you should have tried to work it out. You've been totally, completely, unequivocally wronged; and because that? You're free.
I'm so sorry that all this is happening to you. I got sick to my stomach just reading all of this and I cannot even begin to fathom how you feel. We all hurt with you when reading this. But we all know you didn't deserve it and want to see you thrive despite these awful people. Good luck. <3
Spellboundmama wrote:
I'm not surprised. See if your lawyer can be a mediator between the two of you so all unnecessary contact can be limited. I have SO much respect you for how you are moving forward and I really hope the healing comes quickly and smoothly. Have you thought about selling the house after the divorce? I know the bedroom was a place you don't want to go in right now. Selling it might be a good start to moving forward.
OP responded:
Thank you ❤️
I want to, but it’s hard because we have so many memories with Becca here.
I’ve been staying in her bedroom and it’s brought me so much comfort, I’m afraid to leave if I’m being honest, it feels like I’d be leaving a piece of her behind…but being here is also causing me stress. I’m very unsure about what I wanna do.
No-Name2946 wrote:
I’m so sorry you’re going through this but I am very glad your mom was there to help you for a little bit and that you are sticking to your decision of divorce because he’s shown you those apologies and such weren’t genuine because he’s right there with her.
I do have a question and I apologize for the topic I will explain why I am asking after. Please don’t feel like I’m asking you to give me specifics in the manner of her passing but was the passing of your step daughter expected?
I’m asking because I was wondering what the significance of three months ago was in the sense of why they started seeing each other then like I wonder if she was diagnosed with something then or if she’d been sick for a while but took a turn for the worst 3 months ago?
I’m wondering if their reunification is some sick trauma bond that they knew they were about to lose her so they turned to each other in an effort to hold onto pieces of her. If her passing wasn’t expected and she wasn’t sick, then their excuse of it being the trauma is absolute bs because that would only be the case if they started hooking up after they lost her, not three months beforehand.
The other thing that really concerns me (and I am so sorry to point this out if I’m right since it will change your view on your relationship/friendship) but do you think they got along so well/she got along so well with you because they were actively trying to pull the wool over your eyes by making you think exactly what you said in your first post about how great of a blended family dynamic y’all had?
I thought this was possible when you said it sounded like he wanted to tell you he was living with her to hurt you because that sounds like he knows it works to use your emotions to manipulate you because it’s worked in the past.
That is why I thought about how they could’ve been manipulating you by letting you see how docile and non-threatening she was to you and your marriage as a way of pulling you into a false sense of security that later allowed her to get closer to him by moving in. Was it you that came up with the idea for her to move in?
If it wasn’t, then that proves they were manipulating you. If it was your idea, think back at how the conversations leading up to you having the idea went and ask yourself was it really your idea or did they nudge you by planting seeds with comments and such to guide you to the conclusion that her moving in makes the most sense.
They could’ve done this by making comments about how lonely she is at home, how she wishes she had someone there like you guys have each other, him saying how he feels bad for her and how he wishes that yall could do something to help her.
I’m so sorry if this is true and it changes how you look at the dynamic yall had before all this came to light. But by the same token, if it’s true I hope the knowledge can help you see them for who and what they are.
Then you aren’t grieving the loss of a real person, and you can grieve the loss of someone who didn’t exist. You can look at who they are now and be happy you saw the truth and avoided further heartache. Sorry for the long comment I know I talk too much it just kinda comes out lol
OP responded:
Becca passed away in a car accident when she was with a friend and her parents, so it was very sudden and unexpected. Also, I’m the one that suggested Sam come stay with us. She was s**cidal and I was worried so I wanted to keep an eye on her.
I decided to go through some of Becca’s stuff today. I just found her diary in a box in the back of her closet… Would it be wrong to read some of it? I feel like it would help me feel closer to her but part of me feels like it’s wrong too. I haven’t told Derek that I found it either, and I’m unsure if I should tell him...what would you do?
gaytwinkyboy wrote:
How close were you with Becca? There may be things in there you don’t want to see. That being said I would probably read it anyway. I would definitely give it to the parents unless there is something in there they shouldn’t be reading.
OP responded:
Becca and I were very close, it felt like she told me anything and everything, but I honestly think all parents feel that way about their kids so I’m kinda nervous to read it.
DemonWolfZero wrote:
I would say read it first before deciding to tell him about it. This way, you can make sure if there is anything that she wanted him to read or if she felt insecure about telling him due to life.
If there is something that tells you she didn't like him doing something like always trying to get her to hang out with the family over spending time with friends, maybe let him know that he might be a bit upset at the fact that she didn't want to tell him about it but to understand that she might not have felt comfortable or wanting to trouble him.
But if there are some really messed up stuff don't let him know till you have talked with a lawyer about what to do.
Smooth-Trust8481 wrote:
Read it. It's yours. You may not have been her biological mother but you're just as good as a mother and would have been there every step of her way if she was still here with you. You don't have to keep it, You can give it to Derek and sam, but it may bring you peace knowing the years you spent with her was in that dairy.
Derek and sam don't really need it because they have their own "memories", and I think that you should have it in memory of her. May she rest in peace, she was taken so soon and I hope you find peace and find a way through all the drama and problems you're facing (and wall the future conflicts).
I hope you're doing better and taking your time on grieving. Know that she'll always be loved and she's in a better place watching over you. 🫶🏽❤️
UNICORN-SPERM wrote:
If you decide to read it, please keep in mind that for some people a diary is a safe place to process raw emotions that aren't well understood.
It might not be "who" she is, if that makes sense. In part, it's a facet of who she is, or rather who she temporarily was while writing that. I probably say some real hurtful things in my diary that I don't necessarily mean. But sometimes I have to process the hurt and the anger I feel before I can come to terms with something and be ok with it.
I figured it’s been a few days, so I should give a little update. My mom is leaving in a couple hours so I’ll be alone, I’m kinda nervous about it. She helped me stay distracted and kept me going, idk how I’m gonna handle her being gone. I go back to work tomorrow, first day back since Becca passed away. I’m looking forward to it though because it’ll keep me distracted.
Also, I did read some of Becca’s diary. It made me love her even more, she was such a sweetheart. I went back a few months and saw that she noticed some weird behavior between Derek and Sam, didn’t mention that she knew of the affair, but she just wrote that she thought it was kinda strange that they all three would hangout more than usual, without me.
I might read more, but so far I haven’t found anything that’s disturbing, just her being a teenager and talking about crushes, fights with friends, happy family memories, etc ❤️ Tomorrow I’m also talking to my lawyer so I might have more updates on that. Thanks for the continuous love and support everyone!
CynGuy wrote:
Just read your series of posts and had to express I wish you all the best going forward. You’ve been dealt several devastating body blows, any of which would wipe out a mere mortal.
The fact you’ve managed to endure through these struggles is a real testament to your fortitude. Wishing you all the best going forward. It will be a long road, but I hope it’s more smooth than bumpy, and that you end up at an amazing destination in the next chapter of your life.
Sea-Falcon-6063 wrote:
She must have been a lovely girl. I'm so sorry for your loss. Her parents should really be ashamed for lyingly using her d**th as an excuse for their affair. Unforgivable. Boggles the mind. You should mention this to him if he ever tried to talk to you.
"I'll never forget how you lied and used your daughter's d**th as an excuse for cheating. You'll have to live with that for the rest of your life." Going back to work and being busy is going to be good for you. Keep moving forward, you're doing great. Thank you for updating us.
mak_zaddy wrote:
I’m so sorry. I think it’s just proof that kids really notice and are observant of what’s going on. It’s heartbreaking and I’m so sorry friend.
ETA if also makes me so angry that they used her d**th as an excuse for their behavior. That’s irredeemable.
Started randomly getting a lot more messages/comments so I figured I’d do another little last update. My first week back at work went great! I wasn’t expecting it to go so well, but thankfully it did. My coworkers were so helpful and patient with me.
On Friday night I decided I didn’t want to stay home all weekend alone, so I decided to drive up to my mom’s, it helps I have a 3 day weekend so I can spend more time with her.
I’m heading back home tomorrow.
Also, for those of you that have messaged me hateful things for reading Becca’s diary, I just have to say - you aren’t in my shoes right now, telling me I’m a bad mom because I’m reading her diary is just ridiculous.
I learned so much more about her, about how caring and sweet she is, and it made me love her even more. It’s how I’m able to feel so close to her right now, so please don’t tell me I’m a bad parent for just trying to get by one of the hardest times of my life.
You have no idea what it’s like. I don’t have much of an update, so this will be it. I’ll come back and update once the divorce happens though! Thank you to those of you that have been nothing but kind and helpful, you helped me feel less alone, I’ll forever be grateful!
imjust_abunny wrote:
I’m so happy to hear this. I don’t know what I would’ve done in your position…I probably would’ve seen red and just thrown hands…I don’t have social media but I would’ve fantasized creating a few profiles and putting them on full blast…but that’s messy…
IMO, I think the situation has been handled as well as it could have been and it’s great to see you recover from this trainwreck. I also can’t wait to hear about the divorce. Those two deserve each other. They will make each other miserable throughout their lives and then be confused as to why there’s no one meaningful left around them.
I hope that anyone they will ever have a relationship outside of themselves will have an affair too just so they know what you went through. And for anyone who is criticizing you about reading Becca’s diary, they are not living your life. You are grieving. Take all the time you need and do what you want to do. Wishing you love and peace!!!
Staceyrt wrote:
You’ve been thrown a storm to manage so do what you think is best that will get you whole to the other side. Lean on the people who support you and know that Becca is gone but lives on in your memories and how you choose to sustain them is your business. Don’t let the basement, dwelling neckbeards on Reddit even make a mark on your consciousness.
andyroo776 wrote:
Thanks for the update. Good luck with everything. I think you should be proud of your daughter and how she led her life and that she would be proud of how you are honouring her life and rebuilding yours. Don't isolate yourself, and keep moving forward. I am sure there are others out there you you will be able to live and love with. ❤️
Sea-Falcon6063 wrote:
Have a lovely weekend with your mother. Not surprising that your coworkers have been helpful and patient. These are your support, along with your close friends and family, lean on them. Don't listen to the haters. Enjoy your daughter's memories. You're going to come out of this storm okay. You'll see.
Sam made a fake FB profile to message me and tell me she wants to sue me for telling strangers about what happened. Derek supports her apparently.
I don’t need this. Am I not allowed to vent about my life to people online?!
I just want life to get better. I’m so tired.
F- you Sam. F- you Derek.
Edit: Sam is in the comments and messaged me on here too. Blocked her.
I just ignored her. It might be an empty threat just to make my life harder, but I’m unsure.
Her message said:
"So I was scrolling tiktok and ended up on an account where they read reddit posts and guess who’s post they read? YOURS!!!! First you tell friends and family and then you go to a bunch of strangers and tell them OUR life story?! I can’t believe you, it isn’t just your business to tell. “Becca” would be so disappointed in you."
"Be prepared cause I think I’m gonna be suing you for this, this was no one else’s business. You did this to yourself, remember that."
I’m actually baffled. She thinks Becca would be disappointed in ME…wtf.
Smooth-Trust-8481 wrote:
She can if she "wants" to, but overall, why is she upset for a problem she single handedly started by deciding to sleep with the same man who was already in a relationship, IN A MARRIED RELATIONSHIP?!?
Whatever she does, she should think things through so she doesn't f- up just like she did when she thought she could get away with sleeping with Derek. As for Derek, he's supporting her for the same reason he turned to Sam for "help", a place to live and a whore to use.
Sam and Derek deserve each other, they were both toxic to begin with and overall just disgusting. Sam, Derek, if you see this, and I really hope you guys see this so you guys can get the f-kin point of all of this through those thick heads of yours, Becca would have been very disappointed in your actions for going behind her and OP's back for months.
I'ma just leave it at that bc I don't wanna risk getting my account banned for something I know I won't regret saying. OP, I do hope you are finding a way through this and venting to strangers is as normal as writing it down or talking to a friend about this. I hope you're on your path to finding peace through this. 🫶🏽❤️
OP responded:
Thank you so much!
Prettyxpetty wrote:
If you didn’t use their real names, they can’t sue. Does anyone know it’s your account? Did you admit to anything? Either way, if these are fake names they can’t sue. Also, unless they can prove anything you said isn’t true, I don’t think they have grounds to sue on. Let them cry. Clearly sounds like they’re obsessed with you. The best thing you can do is go on living your life. Be happy.
Find real love. Let them be your past. If the price of having the privilege to know Becca & be part of her life was then, it was probably worth it. It’s a hell of a price, but would you pay it again and again to have been able to love and be loved by Becca? That’s all they are now, just a price you paid to have her.
OP responded:
I stupidly used their real names because I was so mad and didn’t care, the only name I changed was Becca’s.
scox1980 wrote:
You are allowed to vent. It's not like you posted their last names and location. Sam , Derek & Becca are very common names. Though, if he's backing her and staying with her, it makes me wonder if it's been going on longer than they say. He flipped sides pretty quickly, but you know what? As someone stated, it's a gift. What he did to you, he'll do to her. Find you a good guy and live your life to the fullest girl!
violetdonut wrote:
"Becca would be so disappointed in you"
Yeah, no. Sam is projecting big time and of course Derek is supporting her because they are embarrassed that they got caught and people close to you know the BS they pulled on you.
Do entertain a single message or call from both of them. Prepare for your divorce and live a good life. Also Becca will be disappointed in them and they know it too!
I have been as strong as I can be but I have been really struggling. So much is going on and I’m just so tired. How can I keep going? I just want to be with Becca, I miss her. I miss her smile.
I miss her laugh, I miss how she’d try to make you laugh when you were sad by telling dad jokes, I miss how she liked being in the garden with me, I miss seeing all her new drawings, I miss her beautiful eyes. I miss everything about her. I just want her back. I need her back.
Edit: I am okay. I just needed a space to vent. I was getting so many messages asking if I’m alright, and I just wanted to say thank you to those that reached out. I am okay, I will be okay. Some days are harder than others, but I think I’ll get through this. I’m so grateful for the little community I have here, thank you all so much ❤️
thelastyellowskittle wrote:
Just keep breathing OP. The only thing you have to do right now is keep breathing. The pain doesn’t go away. As time moves forward you learn to live with the pain. So the only thing you need to do right now is breathe as time passes. If you find some strength today just sit in your garden. Watch a movie that brings you peace.
Create something Becca would love. Read. Rest. It’s ok to sit still and grieve. You’ve lost two people and a life you planned. It’s hurts more than others will know. Don’t judge yourself. Just be. Breathe. Rest. When you’re ready, you will put one foot in front of the other and move forward with time as opposed to waiting for it to pass.
Maybe someday you will be able to lean into the grief and do something for Becca. A new spot in the garden perhaps? Donate to a charity in her honor? Create a small scholarship in her name for young writers? Whatever you do will be perfect. In the meantime, rest. Never give up. You are way too important to Becca for that. Live like she would want you to.
BlueButterflies139 wrote:
OP, I'm so sorry you're going through this. Your world has been flipped upside down, and you deserve none of the pain and suffering associated. Becca would want you to be happy, and I think she would be so proud of you for standing up for yourself and leaving after the bullshit your ex pulled.
Becca would want you to keep going. Carry that love you have for her and put it in to yourself, your happiness, and your life. Nothing here was your fault. She would never blame you, and she will always love you, the same way that you will always love her.
Worldy-Promise675 wrote:
OP it’s ok, not to be ok. Grief is probably one of the hardest human emotions to experience. I’ve lost loved ones, but never one so young and the loss is devastating for you, but you will get through this. Give yourself permission to grieve and take each day one day at a time.
Remember it’s always darkest, before the light. Have faith and trust it will get better. You are sincerely in my thoughts. There are a lot of internet strangers who are rooting for you and your healing.
Smooth-Trust8481 wrote:
I'm so sorry to see your post about this. I cannot fathom how you're handling everything but it does get better over time, trust me. It may seem as if you can't go on any longer but you actually can. As much as you want to see Becca you will, but now is not your time.
You came a long way after finding out about your horrible ex husband's affair, you went through that and got through so much more behind this screen of mines, don't let all your efforts go to waste. Becca loved you and that was a fact. You'll be able to see her again and joke around and make each other smile, but now is not your time to give up.
If you want to see Becca, take it slow and keep going on with your life, rushing your time won't bring her back, but living for a better life for yourself and living the life she would have wanted you to live would make her happy once she sees you. Please don't give up and let all your efforts go to waste. Please don't give up so soon when you haven't lived your life to the very end. 🫶🏽❤️
Sam ended up taking her own life on June 20th. I am still trying to process everything. She had hurt me deeply, but this isn’t something I wanted whatsoever.
And Derek blames me.
I feel so many things and am gonna be away for awhile again, but I wanted to update you all.
Thanks for the love everyone ❤️
zai4aj wrote:
I'm so sorry you're hurting.
Just be aware that Sam taking her own life was not your fault.
Derrick can blame you all he wants, but it was not your fault.
If he wants to blame anyone, he can blame the ones who started deceiving and manipulating to get their selfish rocks off.
You did nothing wrong. You were wronged. They were wrong. They had to live with it and the consequences of their actions. Again, you are not to blame.
Hopefully, in time, he will realise you are not to blame as well.
Sam taking her own life was a sad thing to do, but maybe in her grief, she saw it was her way to be with her child, and if they are together I hope that they are at peace, because Becca deserves that.
I wish you find peace and hope that you find the help you need to assist you through this sad time to where you can smile and think of Becca and all of the wonderful memories you shared with her and feel nothing but happiness that you got to spend those special times with her. Take real good care of yourself.
OP responded:
I hope they’re together again. And I hope they’re both at peace too. That’s all I hope for. Thank you ❤️
CucumberDove wrote:
Oh my god, I’m so sorry. Don’t you dare blame yourself for this! Not even one bit! Sam made the choice to take her life, and Derek blaming you is insane, as if he didn’t contribute to the destruction of your marriage.
Please take all the time you need to heal. Processing something as immense as this is isn’t easy, and you’ll need a strong support system to fall back on. Don’t let Derek’s words get to you; you’ve done nothing wrong except share your story and grieve over the loss of Becca. Stay strong, OP. You’ve survive and you’ll continue to survive ❤️
OP responded:
Thank you so much ❤️❤️
Smooth-Trust8481 wrote:
Omg, as much as how her actions affected you, I can tell you didn't wish any harm upon her. I am so sorry for your loss, it's clear that you guys were close when it came to grieving for Becca and you guys were there for one another.
As for Derek, I Really wanna have a word with him if he's playing the blame game when he knows she was depressed and knows the backlash she would have gotten if the affair came out, but that's on another day. I am sorry for the loss of Sam, I honestly can't believe she's gone, even after everything that happened I didn't think you'd have to face another loss so soon.
I hope you're finding a way through this, both you and Derek. As much as how many times he's wronged you, I don't know what pain is causing him to suddenly put the blame on you, but I hope he's nowhere near having thoughts of committing. Sending my prayers to you and all the people who knew Sam personally. I cannot imagine how you must feel but I know you need time to grieve. 🙏🏽❤️
LittleCats_3 wrote:
Her choice was hers alone, and there is no blame that can be cast onto you. Derek is in pain as well, and looking for someone to blame, her passing is also not on him. There are many things he is to blame for, this is not one of them. You are allowed to still be angry at her and be sad for her passing. Those two things can both be true for you.
I know how much you were trying to help her, through your own grief, when everything else came tumbling down. She was already in a very bad place when everything was revealed. There will never be any knowing where her head was, I just hope she found peace and can see Becca again. I truly hope you are doing ok, please talk to your friends and family.
Well, I’m doing it, I’m taking the advice that so many of you had - I’m going on a trip since my job doesn’t need me til the middle of August. I was so lucky I had my mom come stay with me a lot, and had my best friend come stay with me when my mom couldn’t. But I felt like I was asking too much of them. So I decided that maybe traveling might actually be a good idea.
In a week, I’m going to Norway!! Becca and I always wanted to go there one day, it was on our bucket list. I’m actually excited. I’m also thinking of getting a pet when I come back. But might wait til I move. Thank you to those that recommended I do this! Becca would be happy I’m doing this, she’d be so fricken thrilled for me.
You probably won’t hear from me for awhile, I’m taking a long break from Reddit and all my social media. I think it’s best for me. But just know, I love and appreciate all of you that have been there for me, I would have been so lost without some of you.
Yours truly, Alyssa ❤️
Smooth-Trust-8481 wrote:
First off, beautiful name. Second of all, I hear Norway is one of the best places to travel. Third of all, you deserve this. We're so glad that you're finding a path to follow, starting by going on this trip with your mom. I'm so glad that you've decided to flip that switch and go on this trip where you and Becca would have come to one day, she'd be very excited.
I'm just so glad that despite everything that's happened, you've been managing like a bad b--ch. Love when stuff like this happens. I'm just glad that you're managing through this and finally found an anchor to pull you out whenever you're upset, Becca.
I hope you and your mom have an amazing trip and we expect to hear more about it when you return.
Stay safe, Alyssa. 🫶🏽❤️
leiyahstorm wrote:
We are all so proud of you! I was worried for your safety because of the last updates but a trip is the perfect thing for your mental state and your safety. We are all cheering you on your journey and i hope the trip to Norway brings you a moment peace that you haven’t been granted in so long. Becca will be there with you every step. Sending you love and strength Alyssa <3
Bleacherblonde wrote:
I hope Norway is beautiful and relaxing and that you have an absolute blast. You deserve it. I think a pet is a good idea too. Be safe, and have as much fun as you can. She'd be so happy for you. So you be happy for you too.
Hi everyone!
I haven’t been on here in so long, I got so many messages asking me to do an update, so here it is :) Norway was absolutely breathtaking. I had so much fun and met some amazing people while I was there.
I plan on returning in the future for sure. A couple weeks ago was the 6 month anniversary of Becca’s death. It’s been hard, but it’s getting easier to live everyday life, but it also pains me to say that, because I feel guilty for “moving on” and healing. Idk if that makes sense, maybe it does to those who have also lost someone close.
I moved out of Derek and my house a month ago and got myself a cozy little house all to myself, and oh yeah I got a dog!! His name is Charlie and he’s a darling little cavalier spaniel, he’s been great! I absolutely love him! Also, I AM OFFICIALLY DIVORCED as of last week!! It was a very easy divorce and I’m so happy about that.
But Derek didn’t want any of Becca’s things when we tried figuring out who gets what, he left it all to me. I tried hard to get him to take something because I feel like he’ll regret it but he said he didn’t want anything, so I have all of Becca’s stuff. I have no idea why he didn’t want anything but I have it all in the guest bedroom right now. I’m trying to figure out what to do with everything.
Derek is apparently an alcoholic now and quit his job. He seems to be doing terrible. Besides all that, idk if I have anything else to share. I just wanna say thank you again to all of my supporters, I’ve made some friends on here and I am so thankful for you all. I appreciate every one of you.
Starry-Dust-4444 wrote:
I’m so happy you enjoyed Norway. I spent a summer there many moons ago when I was 17 yrs old. Lived with a host family in a tiny little town in the western fjords. It was amazing. I’m also glad to hear you are moving forward w/your life.
You should definitely preserve Becca’s things. I imagine Derek didn’t want them b/c he intends to head down a path of self-destruction from which he may not come back. It’s a shame he couldn’t face his grief & find healthy ways to cope w/the pain.
If he had, he likely wouldn’t have destroyed your marriage & played a part in the destruction of Sam. Last we heard from you, Derek was blaming you for Sam’s death. Does he still blame you? Or is he too drunk to care anymore? Hold Becca in your heart & remember all the ways she was amazing. You may end up being the only one left to carry her memory into the future.
Mspooh321 wrote:
I'm happy that despite everything, you didn't allow these events to bring you down.....you rose up and reclaimed your life. Doing so allowed yourself to begin to heal.
NOW, you're thriving and living in peace💕 Wishing you all the best WC 😘❤️
patient_set_556 wrote:
I’m sure you will think of something to honor her memory. So glad that you’re continuing to heal and he didn’t make things more difficult than they needed to be. You deserve peace and happiness.